RENSSELAER — With rain in the forecast early in Friday’s game between Rensselaer Central and Hamilton Heights, Bombers coach Chris Meeks felt it imperative that his team get points on the board first on Senior Night.
Instead, it was the Huskies who got the early lead, with senior quarterback Guy Griffey playing pitch-and-catch with senior all-Hoosier Conference receiver Isaac Tuma for a 75-yard touchdown pass just over a minute into the game.
The Huskies (6-3) would eventually add another score late in the game for a 14-0 victory in a Hoosier Conference Crossover Playoff contest.
Griffey unleashed a throw at his team’s 22-yard line, hitting Tuma in stride at the 36. Tuma broke a tackle after turning toward the sideline and sprinted the remaining 59 yards to the end zone to give Hamilton Heights a lead it would not relinquish.
“We knew the team that scored first was going to have a big advantage,” Meeks said. “Unfortunately, they hit a big pass play, which is something we talked about all week long. We knew the Tuma kid was a good receiver. We were well prepared against that little slant, and unfortunately, they hit it for 65, 70 yards. We just didn’t make a play.”
A steady drizzle began just minutes after Tuma’s score, but the rain picked up later, eventually turning the middle of Rensselaer’s field into brown gravy. Both teams struggled to keep their footing throughout the rest of the night, though Hamilton Heights running back Trey Ehman was able to dig into the soaked field later in the game.
Ehman gained 113 yards on 28 carries and his five-yard touchdown with 1:34 left in the game sealed the victory for the Huskies, who finished 2-0 against the Bombers this season.
RCHS (5-4) had four turnovers in a 26-21 loss at home to the Huskies on Sept. 3.
Rensselaer had a chance at answering the Huskies score in the first half, using an 11-play drive to get the ball past midfield and into Hamilton Heights territory. But a 15-yard personal foul call had the Bombers staring at a first-and-25.
RCHS then lost traction on its next two plays and had a third-and-33 to set up a punt.
Just before the end of the first half, the Bombers were driving again after senior tailback Dylan Kidd hit senior Kelton Hesson on a 34-yard pass to put the ball inside the Huskies’ 30-yard line.
A 12-yard gain by Diego Hernandez-Reyes put the ball at the 9-yard line, but the drive stalled after three plays. Rensselaer managed to move the ball just three more yards to the 6-yard line and senior quarterback Tate Drone slipped down on a fourth-and-goal play to end the drive.
The Bombers were forced to punt five times, had three possessions stall on downs and had two turnovers, including a fumble inside their own 30-yard line late in the game.
“I think the difference in the game tonight was up front,” Meeks said. “They dominated up front. When they wanted to move the ball on the ground, they did so very effectively. We knew that field was going to get that way tonight and we put the wishbone in this week to try to run downhill and eliminate the double handoff.”
Rensselaer’s offense generated just 142 total yards, including 72 rushing yards. Drone was 4 of 8 passing for 35 yards and an interception.
Griffey connected on just two passes in seven attempts, but finished with 89 passing yards, including the 75-yard play to Tuma. The Huskies managed 129 rushing yards for a total of 225 yards of offense.
Defensively for RCHS, Trenton Simmons had nine tackles and Jordan Cree added eight. Adam Ahler had seven tackles, Corbin Mathew forced a fumble and Hesson had a fumble recovery.
The Bombers and Huskies were playing for fifth and sixth place in the conference crossover series. The Hoosier Conference East Division finished 3-2 against the West, with Lewis Cass (42-27 over Twin Lakes), Tipton (28-13 vs. Central Catholic) and Hamilton Heights winning.
West Lafayette crushed Western, 44-0, to claim first play in the conference and Benton Central edged Northwestern, 8-0, to avoid the cellar. It was the first win of the season for the Bison, who sent Northwestern to its ninth straight loss, including 0-8 this year.
Rensselaer Central will stay home next week to entertain North Newton (6-3) in the first round of the Sectional 33 Class 2A playoffs. Hamilton Heights will travel to Guerin Catholic (1-7) next week for a Class 3A Sectional 28 opener.