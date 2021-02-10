LOGANSPORT — Rensselaer Central will be well represented at Saturday’s East Chicago wrestling semistate.
The Bombers will take six wrestlers, including three regional champions, to this week’s meet.
Earning individual titles at Logansport were freshman Larz Hughes (126 pounds), junior Lakin Webb (132) and senior Kyle Carter (138).
106-pounder Caleb Oliver, a sophomore, finished third to advance, as did sophomore Mason Stanley at 113 pounds and sophomore Jordan Cree at 220.
Hughes, Webb and Carter finished 3-0 in their respective divisions to claim titles. Hughes (22-4) beat Hayden Galloway of Attica (11-4) in round one by pin in 42 seconds, dominated Brian Krieg of Harrison (13-4) by a 6-0 decision in a semifinal match and pinned finals opponent Tristan Cain of Faith Christian (17-7) in 1:01.
Webb (18-1) also recorded a pair of pins in his three matches. He opened with a pin in 1:07 of foe Eli Blossom of Faith Christian (16-7), edged semifinal foe Jordan Lear of West Lafayette (22-2) by a 6-3 decision and put finals opponent Tristan Tuttle of Harrison (13-2) on his back in 3:39 of the second period.
Carter (19-3) had two pins in dominating his division, beating Garrett Farrar of McCutcheon (12-11) in the first round with a pin in 1:32, holding off Jackson Ayres of Carroll (26-6) in a semifinal by an 8-6 decision and pinned finals foe Andrew Kline (21-6) in 1:58.
Oliver (22-5) won his 106-pound consolation match against Alex Lopez of Lafayette Jeff (10-5) by pin in 3:43 and Stanley (17-5) won by 17-0 major decision in his consolation match against Carsyn Williams of Jeff (16-6).
Cree (17-7) reached the finals at 220, losing to top seed Jacob Raub of Jeff (22-0) by a 14-7 decision. Cree reached the final with wins over Ilan Licona (18-3) by pin in 4:24 and Clayton Sheets of Attica (15-4) by a 7-5 decision in the semifinals.
West Central will have four wrestlers at regional, including two champions. Freshman Drake Fritz (35-3) claimed the 113-pound title after beating rival Mikkel Cunningham of North Newton, a junior, by a 3-2 decision in the finals.
It was the third win in four tries this season for Fritz, who lost the sectional championship to Cunningham last week.
Fritz also beat Hayden Lawhead of Carroll (18-5) by technical fall (16-1) and pinned Jeff’s Carsyn Williams (16-6) in 1:50 in a semifinal match.
Senior teammate Braden Nuest, meanwhile, qualified for his third straight semistate by cruising to the 145 title. Nuest (36-2) beat Faith Christian’s Joe Ewing (13-8) in the first round by pin in 1:55, won by major decision against Valin Hedden of West Lafayette (12-9) by a 14-6 score and crushed finals foe Matthew Bayley of Harrison (16-2) by a 16-5 major decision.
Joining West Central’s two champions are freshman Hayden Fritz (28-8), who was fourth at 120 pounds, and senior Conner Fritz, who finished third at 160 pounds. He finished 2-1 on the day to improve t0 34-4, beating nemesis Dylan Olive of North Newton in the consolation match by pin in 2:43.
Olive will take a four seed to regional, Spartans teammate Cunningham will be a two seed and junior Matt Barry will be a four seed after going 1-2 at 285 for the Spartans. Barry suffered his first two losses of the season Saturday, Kayden Sowders of Jeff (7-0) by a 16-2 decision in a semifinal match before getting pinned in the consolation match by Cade Walker of Seeger (18-3).
Barry opened the 285 division with a pin in 1:22 of McCutcheon’s Myles Jackson (8-6).
Competing Saturday but unable to get by the first round were freshman Kody Gorney of Tri-County (7-1) at 113 pounds, sophomore Hayden Ramon of South Newton (9-5) at 120, junior Deklin Ward of North Newton (17-12) and freshman Josiah Rodriguez of West Central (27-9) at 126, senior William Stephens of North Newton (3-2) at 132, sophomore Zion Rodriguez of West Central (28-6) at 138, junior Kenseth Johns of Rensselaer (12-6) at 145, junior Dylan Barron of North Newton (22-6) and junior Ryan Crews of RCHS (12-15) at 152, sophomore Michael King of Rensselaer (10-14) and senior Elijah Duranleau of North Newton (23-4) at 170, sophomore Anthony French of North Newton (27-7) at 182, sophomore Edgardo Andrade of South Newton (5-13) and sophomore Trenton Simmons of RCHS (12-13) at 195, junior Ardyn Calinski of North Newton (23-7) at 220 and senior Martin Boget of RCHS (11-7) at 285.