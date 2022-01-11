MARTINSVILLE — Rensselaer Central had a number of late matches decide its fate at the annual Indiana Wrestling Coaches Association State Team Meet at Martinsville on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Class A No. 8 Bombers competed against four other schools in a dual meet format, going 1-3 to finish eighth among 12 Class A schools.
They opened with a 34-32 win over No. 10 ranked Southridge then fell just short in losses to No. 1 Prairie Heights (38-27), No. 5 Cascade (40-37) and No. 3 North Posey (42-31).
Individually, sophomore Larz Hughes finished unbeaten at 4-0 at 138 pounds to propel the Bombers. Senior teammate Lakin Webb finished 3-1 at 145 pounds and junior Jordan Cree was 3-1 at 220. Andrew Ball, a senior, was also 3-1 at 170 pounds, with six other RCHS wrestlers winning two matches each.
Here is a look at individual records from Saturday’s event: 106 pounds — Beck Doughty (0-4), 113 lbs. — Kolton Ploughe (2-2), 120 lbs. — Caleb Oliver (2-1), 120 lbs. — Briar Rule (1-0), 126 lbs. — Avery Stanley (2-2), 132 lbs. — Mason Stanley (2-2), 138 lbs. — Larz Hughes (4-0), 145 lbs. — Lakin Webb (3-1), 145 lbs. — Jack Jordan (0-1), 152 lbs. — Brody Arnett (0-2), 152 lbs. — Diego Hernandez-Reyes (2-0), 160 lbs. — Ryan Crews (1-3), 170 lbs. — Andrew Ball (3-1), 182 lbs. — Trenton Simmons (2-2), 195 lbs. — Hunter Crabtree (0-2), 220 lbs. — Jordan Cree (3-1).
The Bombers will compete in the Hoosier Conference Meet on Saturday at Western High School.