NORTH JUDSON — The Rensselaer Central Middle School wrestling team cruised to another road victory, beating host North Judson, 122-47, on March 15.
The Bombers captured 10 first-place ribbons and finished 1-2 in seven events.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Aubrey Geleott, Daniel Davis, Willow Souza and Braelynn Jones opened the meet with a victory. Annie Parrish and Charlotte Jordan finished 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle and Davis was the 100-yard individual medley champion, with Jones claiming second.
Ty Walker was the 50 freestyle champion and Anthony Rodriguez was second, Jones won the 50 butterfly with Souza second and Geleott was the 100 free champion with Walker second.
Parrish and Parker Lynch were 1-2 in the 400 freestyle and Geleott and Jordan was 1-2 in the 100 backstroke. Davis was the 100 breaststroke champion.
The foursome of Geleott, Parrish, Lynch and Walker won the 200 free relay and Jones, Parrish, Walker and Davis pooled their efforts to win the 400 free relay.
RCMS wins
own relays title
RENSSELAER — On March 12, the Rensselaer Central Middle School swim team held off Lafayette Jeff to capture its own relays title at the RCHS pool.
The Bombers had 122 points to 106 for Jeff. Twin Lakes was third, followed by Kankakee Valley, Benton Central, Harrison, North Newton and Knox.
In a meet featuring just relay events, the group of Daniel Davis, Annie Parrish, Charlotte Jordan and Ty Walker won the 200-yard freestyle really and the squad of Davis, Parrish, Parker Lynch and Jordan was second in the 400-yard individual medley relay.
Willow Souza teamed with Lynch, Parrish and Davis to capture the 4-by-50 butterfly relay and the 4-by-100 free relay team of Anthony Rodriguez, Souza, Hadley Hopp and Maya Souza was second.
Also finishing second in the 500-yard progressive relay were Rodriguez, Lynch, Walker and Parrish and the 4-by-100 backstroke relay team of Hopp, Walker, Jordan and Davis claimed first.
Bombers dump Harrison, 115-69
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central Middle School swim team won all 11 events in dominating visiting Harrison on March 10 at the RCHS pool.
The Bombers kicked off the rout with the 200-yard medley relay team of Aubrey Geleott, Daniel Davis, Willow Souza and Braelynn Jones collecting a first. Annie Parrish was the 200-yard freestyle champion with Charlotte Jordan second and Geleott barely edged teammate Davis to claim the 100-yard individual medley race.
Ty Walker was the 50 free champion, with Anthony Rodriguez second, and Mya Souza won the diving title, beating Parrish. Walker was also the 100 free winner and Jones claimed the 400 free, beating Parrish.
Walker, Hadley Hopp, Rodriguez and Parrish won the 200 free relay and Jones was the 100 backstroke champion. Jordan placed second.
Davison won the 100 breaststroke title and the foursome of Jones, Walker, Parrish and Davis claimed the 400 free relay event.
RCMS swimmers rout Delphi
DELPHI — The Rensselaer Central Middle School swim team crushed host Delphi on March 8, claiming all but one event in a 133-52 victory.
The 200-yard medley relay squad of Aubrey Geleott, Daniel Davis, Willow Souza and Annie Parrish opened the meet with a win. Braelynn Jones and Ty Walker finished 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle.
Geleott won the 100-yard individual medley and Parker Lynch was second and Walker was the 50-yard free champion. Kendra Kohlhagen won the diving event, with Mya Souza second, and Parrish was second in the 50 butterfly.
Jones won the 100 free, Parrish and Davis were 1-2 in the 400 freestyle and the 200 free relay team of Geleott, Walker, Lynch and Jones claimed victory.
Ivette Gomez was the 50 backstroke champion, Charlotte Jordan and Mya Souza were 1-2 in the 100 backstroke, Kohlhagen won the 50 breaststroke crown and Davis was the 100 breaststroke champ, with Hadley Hopp taking second.
The night ended with another victory in the 400 free relay by Jones, Parrish, Walker and Davis.
Bombers roll
over rival KV
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s middle school swim team won 11 events in disposing of host Kankakee Valley, 115-68, on March 3.
The only event KVMS managed to capture was the diving title. Rensselaer’s Kendra Kohlhagen was second.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Audrey Geleott, Daniel Davis, Charlotte Jordan and Annie Parrish claimed first for the Bombers, with Braelynn Jones and Hadley Hopp going 1-2 in the 200-yard freestyle.
Davis was the 100-yard individual medley champion, edging teammate Parker Lynch, and Ty Walker won the 50 freestyle with Anthony Rodriguez second.
Geleott was the 50 butterfly champ and Walker earned first in the 100 freestyle. Parrish and Jordan finished 1-2 in the 400 free and Geleott, Walker, Lynch and Jones won the 200 free relay title.
Parrish placed first in the 100 backstroke, Lanae Peck was the 50 backstroke champ and Davis won the 100 breaststroke title.
RCMS’s 400-yard free relay squad of Jones, Parrish, Walker and Davis also won.
Bombers cruise past Rebels
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s middle school swim team bounced host South Newton by a 141-17 score on Feb. 28.
The Bombers won every event, beginning with the 200-yard medley relay team of Maya Souza, Daniel Davis, Willow Souza and Braelynn Jones capturing a title. Davis also won the 200-yard freestyle title, with Charlotte Jordan second.
In the 100 individual medley, Aubrey Geleott was first, followed by Parker Lynch. Ty Walker won the 50 freestyle, with Annie Parrish second and Hadley Hopp third and Kendra Kohlhagen was the diving champion.
Maya Souza placed second in diving and Willow Souza finished third.
Willow Souza also claimed the 50-yard butterfly title with Jordan second, Lynch was the 100 free champion with Walker second and Jones captured the 400 freestyle with Parrish second. The 200 free relay team of Lanae Peck, Walker, Lynch and Jones was first, Jones was first in the 100 backstroke (with Mya Souza second and Hailey Schanlaub third) and Davis and Peck finished 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke.
The Bombers’ 400 free relay team of Davis, Walker, Willow Souza and Jordan capped the evening with a win.
RCMS claims
KV invite title
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s middle school swim team dominated the field to capture the annual Kankakee Valley Invitational on Feb. 26.
It was the season opener for the Bombers, who had 128 points to outdistance host KVMS (77 points). Knox was third followed by Pioneer and North Judson.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Aubrey Geleott, Charlotte Jordan, Daniel Davis and Braelynn Jones kicked off the meet with a win and Annie Parrish and Ty Walker finished 1-2 in the 200 freestyle.
Davis was the 100 individual medley champion, Jones claimed the 50-yard free title and Kendra Kohlhagen was third in diving with Maya Souza fifth. Geleott won the 50 butterfly, Walker was the 100 free champion and Jones and Parrish was 1-2 in the 400 freestyle.
Parrish, Walker, Parker Lynch and Davis combined for the 200 free relay title, Davis won the 100 backstroke and Geleott was the 100 breaststroke champion.
Geleott set a new RCMS time in the 100-yard breaststroke, breaking the old mark set in 2006. She finished in a time of 1:09.73.
The 400 free relay team of Jones, Parrish, Walker and Geleott finished off the meet with a victory.