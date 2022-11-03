Wall of fame

KVHS senior Emily Nannenga had her picture added to a wall outside the high school gym to honor her state championship in the high jump last spring.

WHEATFIELD — 2022 state high jump champion Emily Nannenga had a picture dedicated in her honor during a ceremony at the Kankakee Valley High School last week.

A large photo of Nannenga, a senior, now graces a wall just outside the high school’s gym. It is nestled alongside the school’s former state champions and distance runners Celeste Susnis and John VanSoest.

