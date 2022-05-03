RENSSELAER — West Lafayette remained in the hunt for a Hoosier Conference title with its 11-1 rout of host Rensselaer Central in prep baseball on Monday, May 2.
The Red Devils own a 6-1 record with one more game remaining against the Bombers on May 3. They sit half-a-game behind Lafayette Central Catholic, which finished with a 7-1 league record.
The lone loss came to Westside.
The Red Devils (9-5 overall) took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning against Bombers starter Jacob Pickering, who served up a three-run home run to Evan Cook in the third inning.
Jaxon Deutsch would add a grand slam home run in the fifth inning for an 8-0 lead and the Red Devils would tack on three more runs for an 11-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Rensselaer (4-9, 1-6 in the HC) had a chance at extending the game past the 10-run rule, but a runner was thrown out at the plate on Kelton Hesson’s single with two outs. Hesson plated a run and had one of his team’s two hits.
Jacob Pickering broke up a no-hitter with a double in the bottom of the fourth against eventual winner Cook, who went 4 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and five walks.
Deutsch had three hits, including a home run and a double, and five RBIs for Westside. Cook added a pair of hits.
Pickering allowed five earned runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked five.
Merrillville’s rally shocks Bombers
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central appeared just outs from picking up its fifth win of the season on Friday, April 29, but Merrillville had other ideas.
With the Bombers kicking the ball around on defense, the Pirates (7-9) rallied from a 12-5 deficit with a nine-run seventh inning to shock the Bombers in a 14-12 victory.
Starting pitcher Cohen Craig looked strong until the seventh when he was pulled in favor of a two relievers. He went six innings, allowing seven runs — just three earned — with nine strikeouts and four walks.
Reliever Brent Harvey was tagged for seven runs, though none were earned, on just one hit. He did walk three batters and Merrillville jumped at the chance to tie the Bombers then take the lead.
Offensively, Kelton Hesson had three of RC’s seven hits, including a double. He drove in four runs and stole two bases.
Teagan Brown, Kenseth Johns, Ethan Pickering and Colton Metzger added singles. Johns scored three runs.
Bombers nip Delphi in thriller, 9-8
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Kenseth Johns hit a three-run home run then picked up a save on the mound in his team’s 9-8 win over visiting Delphi on Thursday, April 28.
Starter Jacob Pickering held the Oracles (11-4) to two earned runs on two hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked three before handing the ball over to Johns.
The hard-throwing right-hander allowed no earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts to pick up the save.
Defense nearly cost the Bombers in the late innings, allowing Delphi to cut into Rensselaer’s 5-0 and 8-2 leads. The Oracles pulled within a run of the lead with a single run in the seventh, but couldn’t push across the game-tying run.
The Bombers were out-hit, 8-7, with Pickering picked up a pair of hits, including an RBI double. Kelton Hesson had an RBI single, Lakin Webb and Cohen Craig had hits and Danny Marlow had a single and scored a run. Colton Metzger drove in a pair of runs.
Gavin Inman had a two-run single for the Oracles and Peyton Roth was 2 for 2. Roth suffered the loss, allowing five runs on five hits over 3 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out one.