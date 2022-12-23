WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior Dylan Holmes will continue his baseball career after signing to play at Marian University in Indianapolis.
Holmes, the son of Scott and Darlene Holmes of DeMotte, signed a letter of intent with Marian during a ceremony on Dec. 15. He was joined at the event by his parents, friends, teammates and coaches.
Also on hand was Marian coach Todd Bacon.
Holmes is a two-year varsity starter for the Kougars and was selected an all-Northwest Crossroads Conference player last season.
Marian University is a four-year private university and has approximately 4,100 students on two campuses. Marian is a member of the NAIA Crossroads Conference and finished the 2021-22 season with a record of 27-27.