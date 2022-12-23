Holmes continues career

Dylan Holmes of KVHS was joined at a ceremony to announce his intention to play at Marian University by Marian coach Todd Bacon and parents Scott and Darlene Holmes.

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior Dylan Holmes will continue his baseball career after signing to play at Marian University in Indianapolis.

Holmes, the son of Scott and Darlene Holmes of DeMotte, signed a letter of intent with Marian during a ceremony on Dec. 15. He was joined at the event by his parents, friends, teammates and coaches.

