TERRE HAUTE — A pair of Jasper County distance runners got to experience their first races in the IHSAA boys’ cross country state finals on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Kankakee Valley senior Justin Hoffman and Rensselaer Central junior Tristen Wuethrich were among 208 competitors at this year’s state finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Court in Terre Haute.
Hoffman covered the course in 16 minutes, 40.9 seconds, good for 69th overall. He finished ahead of Rensselaer Sectional winner Owen Thomas (79th) and Wuethrich (84th), who finished in 16:45.2.
Thomas recorded a time of 16:43.
Senior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff of Columbus North won the boys’ race in 15:22.6 and was one of 10 runners to break 16 minutes. Following just over a second behind was senior Izaiah Steury of Angola, who finished the layout in 15:23.8.
New Prairie semistate champion Cole Raymond of LaPorte, a senior, was sixth overall in 15:49.7.
In the team race, Indianapolis Brebeuf had 78 points to claim a championship title. Hamilton Southeastern was second with 117 points.
Lily Cridge of Indianapolis Chatard was the girls’ state champion. The junior cruised through the finish line in 17:32.7 to become the only runner to break 18 minutes.
Nicki Sutherland, a sophomore from Delta High School, was second in 18:03.6. Lowell senior Karina James, who won a semistate title at New Prairie last week, was sixth overall in 18:30.5.