WHEATFIELD — In case anyone wondered if Hobart is as good as it has been touted, the Brickies left no doubt with their 41-17 Northwest Crossroads Conference drubbing of Kankakee Valley Friday at Fred Jones Field.
The Kougars came into the game technically unbeaten despite last week’s loss to Lowell after that game was declared a forfeit because the Red Devils used an ineligible player.
The Kougars’ streak ended unmercifully against Hobart, however, as the Brickies — ranked No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the coaches poll — seemingly scored at will. In particular, quarterback Riley Johnston scored at will, gaining 459 total yards against the Kougars, who fall to 4-2 and 0-2 in the NCC.
Johnston passed for 343 yards, completing 12 of 16 passes with two touchdowns. He also gained 116 rushing yards with two more TDs, slicing his way through KV’s defense from the opening whistle.
KV received the ball at the start and the tandem of senior quarterback Eli Carden and his favorite target, fellow senior Markus Ritchie, opened with a deep pass downfield to get into Brickies’ territory.
But Hobart (5-2, 1-1) stopped the drive on the 30. After taking over on downs, the Brickies marched downfield and Johnston ran it in untouched from
31 yards out for a 6-0 lead. Miki Djankovich’s extra-point kick gave Hobart a 7-0 lead.
KV again was three-and-punt, but it didn’t take long for Hobart to again find the end zone. This time it was a 65-yard bomb from Johnston to Marc Enslen. Djankovich made it 14-0 and the rout was on.
At 9:26 in the second quarter, KV finally got on the board with a 43-yard field goal by Ritchie after Hobart stopped the Kats’ drive short of the end zone. Hobart quickly answered back with another spectacular pass by Johnston. This time it was a 75-yard bomb to wide-receiver Zach Vode, who was literally standing in the end zone waiting for the throw. The PAT put the game at 21-3, but it would soon get worse as Johnston, on the Brickies’ next possession, ran it in from 11 yards out. With the PAT it was one-sided at 28-3.
The Kougars would mount one more drive in the half, working it down to the four-yard-line. Ritchie ran it in from there and added the PAT to boot to make it 28-10 at the break.
After halftime, Hobart marched downfield after the kickoff and on a broken-play scramble, Johnston scoring again on a long run for the Brickies. Djankovich’s PAT put it at 35-10.
The Kougar defense managed to stop Hobart on their next possession, forcing a field goal try, which was tipped by the Kougars and no good.
Carden then hit Logan Fugett on a long pass and followed it up with a 6-yard fade pass to Fugett in the end zone to bring the score to 35-16. Ritchie’s kick made it 35-17, but that was the last time KV would score.
Hobart wasn’t done yet, however, as Tyler Turley ran it in one more time. The point-after was missed to complete the scoring.
Carden finished with 193 yards passing and 50 rushing, but the Kougars struggled to gain ground in the running game.
Vode had five catches for 204 yards and a touchdown for the Brickies, who face Highland next week. The Kougars host Andrean (6-1), which rallied from a 14-0 deficit to beat Hobart last week.