LOGANSPORT — History was made at the 2022 Logansport Wrestling Regional on Saturday.
Rensselaer Central captured the school’s first ever regional title, prying the trophy from Lafayette Harrison, which had won the previous 12 titles. RCHS had 129 points to 122 for the Raiders.
The Bombers, who have won five straight sectional titles, performed the historic feat on the strength of four individual championships and eight wrestlers qualifying for the semistate. Both accomplishments are historic as well.
Caleb Oliver captured a 120-pound division title over nemesis Liam Siburcrist of North White — Siburcrist beat Oliver for sectional titles the past two seasons — and Mason Stanley added a regional championship at 132 pounds. Lakin Webb defended his 138-pound title at Logansport and Jordan Cree won a regional title, rising through the ranks at 220 pounds in dominating fashion.
Other Bomber wrestlers to qualify for the semistate at East Chicago on Feb. 19 are Kolton Ploughe, Larz Hughes, Andrew Ball and Diego Hernandez-Reyes.
RCHS coach Hunter Hickman was tabbed the regional coach of the year.