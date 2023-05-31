RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s Dalton Henry is prepared to do whatever he can to help Huntington (Indiana) University’s men’s soccer team maintain a level of excellence this fall.
Henry, the son of Dave and Sarah Henry, recently announced his intention to play soccer at Huntington, while pursuing a degree in economics. Henry plans to become a financial advisor after four years at Huntington.
“It’s a great school academically, which made it a great fit for me,” Henry said of his decision. “They have very good job placement, which is what I was looking for. We live in a rural community, so I was looking for something not too far away. I think the soccer team is a great group of guys.”
The Bombers’ leading scorer the past two seasons, Henry also looked at IU-Northwest, Anderson University and Calumet College of Saint Joseph before settling on Huntington.
Henry participated in a soccer recruiting camp at Huntington in the off-season last year. The school has been on his radar for several months and he was enamored by its campus and the coaching staff.
A four-year member of the Bombers’ soccer team — serving as a starter the past three years — Henry was a two-time all-Hoosier Conference pick while serving as the team’s primary striker.
He is unsure what role he will play on the Foresters, who enjoyed a 13-6-1 season last fall.
“I’m flexible wherever I play,” he said. “Besides goalie. I’m not sure yet where they want to put me.”
Henry showed a penchant for creating his own shot as a member of coach Josh Davis’s RCHS soccer team, scoring a team-high 22 goals.
He also led the team in assists (15) and shots on goal (57) and scored a team-best 59 points.
He scored 18 goals as a junior with eight assists and had 10 goals and six assists as a sophomore. For his career, Henry scored 54 goals and added 30 assists in leading the Bombers to a 48-20-5 mark in his four seasons.
Rensselaer Central finished 13-4-1 as a sectional runner-up in 2022 and had a 13-6 mark in 2021.
A member of the Crossroads League, Huntington scored 46 goals as a team last fall.