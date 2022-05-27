PORTER TWP. — Rensselaer Central came within a handful of hits of dumping Hebron from the Class 2A Sectional tournament by the 10-run rule Thursday, May 26.
The Bombers held an 8-1 lead through three-plus innings and senior starting pitcher Kenseth Johns was on cruise control. But the Hawks (9-12) turned five bases on balls, a hit batsman, two errors by Rensselaer’s defense and four hits into nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good in a wild 12-10 victory and advance to the semifinals of the Class 2A Boone Grove Sectional.
Hebron, which plays sectional host Boone Grove (14-5-1) in a semifinal on Saturday morning, loaded the bases twice in the bottom of the fifth against Johns, who had given up two earned runs over the first four innings.
With the bases loaded and one out, Matt Dagostino’s grounder went through the legs of Bombers’ third baseman Tommy Boyles to turn RCHS’s 8-7 lead into a 9-8 deficit. Trevor Roy followed with a two-run double against reliever Jacob Pickering to add cushion for the Hawks at 11-8.
Hebron would tack on one more run for a 12-8 lead. After the dust cleared, Rensselaer pitchers Johns, Pickering and Brayson Johns recorded an out each as Hebron sent 13 batters to the plate.
“We had a great start, but then just kind of fell apart,” RCHS coach Matt Stevens said. “We didn’t make some routine plays, made some errors, walked a bunch of guys and they put the bat on the ball in that one inning. Other than that, I thought it was a pretty good game. But that one inning was enough to do us in.”
Rensselaer did add two more runs in the top of the sixth to draw closer. They had a runner on base in the top of the seventh with two outs, but pinch hitter Danny Marlow’s deep drive to left field was snared for the game’s final out.
Brayson Johns, a freshman, kept the Bombers within reach of the Hawks, allowing just one hit over 1 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Brother Kenseth went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in his final game. Pickering, who has had a solid season on the mound, allowed three runs on one hit over 1/3 of an inning, walking three and striking out one.
“He ran out of gas a little bit. As a head coach, you try to make the right choice of who you’re putting in the game behind the starting pitcher,” Stevens said of Johns. “Everybody has bad days and Jacob just wasn’t Jacob today. I had to go to somebody else, and I thought Brayson did a pretty good job. You tip your hat to them. They didn’t give up. They kept battling after it was 8-1 and that’s the sign of a good team.”
Rensselaer, which bows out at 12-12, got RBI singles from Pickering and senior Teagan Brown in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
The Bombers added three in the third inning, with senior Kelton Hesson’s RBI double the highlight. A wild pitch by Hebron starter Tucker Patrick produced a 5-0 lead for RCHS.
Rensselaer kept adding to its lead in the fourth, scoring three more runs for an 8-0 bulge. Brown’s two-run triple was the big blow in the fourth and junior Cohen Craig followed with an RBI single.
Hebron kept chipping away with a single run in the third and two more in the fourth before taking the lead in the fifth with the nine spot.
The win didn’t come without controversy for the Hawks. Patrick, who is Hebron’s ace pitcher, went 8 2/3 innings but was forced out of the game after throwing 123 pitches.
By rule, Patrick is allowed 120 pitches, which the IHSAA incorporated in 2016 to lessen the stress on teenagers’ arms. If he is at 119 pitchers when a player steps to the plate to begin at at-bat, the pitcher may be able to finish the at-bat.
Patrick, however, began an at-bat at 120 pitches, meaning he would have to be replaced to avoid going over his limit. According to the rule, if a player throws his 121st pitch to a new batter, he becomes ineligible and the team must forfeit the game.
After some discussion by umpires and officials, they determined the game can continue without penalty.
Patrick allowed six runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. He got stronger as the game reached the late innings.
“I told (Patrick), ‘Way to battle through all that stuff.’ He hung in there and kept throwing strikesl.” Stevens said. “He kept us off-balance. He did a good job of staying with It and not giving up.”
Besides Kenseth Johns, the game served as the finale for seniors Hesson, Pickering, Brown and Webb.
“Very proud of them for the way they finished up the regular season,” Stevens said of his seniors. “Kenseth said it best. He had a great speech afterwards talking about how much he loved the game of baseball and loved playing with these guys. It’s a great group. They’ve been here all four years, been through COVID and other stuff and they matured as players and people. Proud of the way they led us and put Rensselaer baseball back where it needs to be.
“The future looks pretty bright. We’ve have some good, young kids coming up.”