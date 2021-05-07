RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has lost five of its last six games, falling at home to Hebron, 3-2, on Thursday, May 6 in a preview of a potential sectional match-up later this month.
Jackson Peeler kept RCHS hitters off stride, striking out 12 and allowing just three hits. He walked four in a complete-game effort.
Kelton Hesson had a triple and Grant Spangler added a double for the Bombers (9-8), who fell behind 3-0 through four-plus innings before scoring two in the bottom of the fifth.
Jacob Pickering also had a hit and suffered the loss on the mound. He went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs — one earned — on six hits with a strikeout and a walk. Reliever Kenseth Johns went 2 2/3 innings, allowing a hit with six strikeouts and a walk.
Peeler helped his cause with a 4 for 4 effort at the plate for the Hawks, now 7-8. He scored a run. Teammate Isaiah Steinhilber added a double, Matt Dagostino was 1 for 3 with a two-run single and Drew Grennes had a hit.