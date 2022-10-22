RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had its foot planted firmly on Hanover Central’s neck Friday night in the opening round of the Class 3A Sectional 25 playoffs.
The Bombers took a 10-7 lead into the locker room in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
But the Wildcats won the battle of field position in the second half while finding ways to get their speed athletes into the open field in scoring 31 unanswered points to bounce the Bombers out of post-season play by a 38-10 final.
Hanover Central, ranked No. 5 in the 3A poll at 10-0, advance to round two of the playoffs where it will face Griffith (5-5). The Panthers edged River Forest, 28-20, Friday night.
It will be the second meeting of the season between the two schools. Hanover rolled over the Panthers, 47-7, in week five.
In their first trip to Rensselaer, the Wildcats struggled to get their footing in the first half after taking a 7-0 lead.
Hanover used a 10-play, 63-yard drive on its second offensive possession of the game — capped by a 33-yard pass from Matt Koontz to Gannon Howes — to take the lead.
The Bombers, however, would answer on their next possession, utilizing 10 running plays and two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties by the Wildcats to tie the game with 8:22 showing in the second period.
Diego Hernandez-Reyes’ 1-yard bursts into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal call made the score 7-6. Senior kicker Carter Drone then added the extra point for a 7-7 tie.
It’s the first first-half score the Wildcats had allowed this season. They would trail for the first time this season when Drone kicked a 22-yard field goal late in the second quarter to cap a six-play drive for the Bombers (5-5).
It came after Aaron Barko had picked off a Koontz pass. It was the third interception of the half by the Bombers, who got picks from Corbin Mathew and Hernandez-Reyes earlier in the game.
“I thought out first half, we played tremendous,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “Our kids were locked in all week. Believed we could win. They weren’t intimidated by that 9-0 record, came out and made it a fist fight and were actually up 10-7.”
A score to begin the second half would do wonders for Rensselaer’s confidence in its upset bid. But with the wind in their face and the lack of a passing offense, the Bombers were unable to get the ball past their own 30-yard line for most of the second half.
Hanover stacked nine defenders at the line of scrimmage and clamped down on Hernandez-Reyes and any of the Bombers’ other skill players looking to spring to the outside.
Kyle Brouwer’s 30-yard field goal after the Wildcats recovered a fumble at the Bombers’ 21-yard line on the first offensive possession of the second half tied the score at 10-10.
The Bombers went three-and-out on their next series, and after a short punt by RCHS, the Wildcats took the lead for good on a 39-yard touchdown run by Kyle Haessly on the first play from scrimmage.
“I think the difference in the game was their intensity level went way up, but they’ve got a kicker who can put it in the end zone and I thought field position in the first half was huge,” Meeks said. “I thought Corbin did a great job of getting us out of that trouble. You don’t have to score every possession, but flip the field. We did a great job in the first half of that. The second half, we could not get out of that end zone. We couldn’t move the ball effectively. We were going into a strong wind and they took full advantage of it. Then in the third quarter, it was pretty much even.”
Hanover would add a 38-yard punt return for a score from freshman Dylan Bowen and TD runs of 15 and 38 yards from Haessly to cap the scoring and advance into the second round.
Haessly had 136 yards on 17 carries with three scores and Koontz was 9 of 20 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. The Bombers had three turnovers in the second half and managed just 131 total yards, including 119 rushing, on 53 offensive plays.
Hernandez-Reyes had 25 carries for 88 yards and the team’s lone TD and Mathew finished 4 of 7 passing for 29 yards.
Defensively, senior linebacker Jordan Cree capped a terrific prep season with eight tackles, including six solos and a quarterback sack. Kadyn Doyle also had eight tackles.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Meeks said. “You look at that lineup and we had a lot of young kids playing, so there is a whole lot of kids coming back. We learned a lot this year. The kids competed hard. It’s tough to lose, obviously, and put your cleats away. But I thought our kids laid it all out there tonight.
“I think we got worn down a little bit. They had some big size pushing on us, but I thought our kids did their best tonight and we came up short.”
The game represented the final high school game for seniors Cree, Drone, Avary Reyes, Logan Kuiper, Elias McAdow, Kayne Robinson and Trenton Simmons.
“We had a great group of seniors,” Meeks said. “Not a ton of them, but the ones we had were quality seniors. We’ve always been blessed since I’ve been coach with great seniors and this was an exceptional group.”