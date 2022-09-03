ARCADIA — Hamilton Heights has fashioned a defense that continues to stymie Rensselaer Central’s normally explosive offense.
With Friday night’s 21-0 shutout, the Huskies (2-1) have held the Bombers scoreless over the past eight quarters in the last two meetings. Last year, Hamilton Heights tossed a 14-0 shutout of RCHS in a Hoosier Conference Crossover playoff game.
Rensselaer (2-1) was held to just 100 total yards, including 95 rushing on 33 plays, in falling to the Huskies for the third straight time in the series. The Bombers managed just five yards passing, with sophomore Corbin Mathew the main target of Hamilton’s defense.
With the running game slowed to a crawl, Mathew completed just 1 of 7 passes for five yards.
Junior Kadyn Rowland, who gained over 300 yards in his first two games with the Bombers, had eight carries for 46 yards. Sophomore Diego Hernandez-Reyes had five carries for 33 yards.
The Bombers trailed 7-0 at halftime after failing to convert on a pair of drives into Hamilton Heights territory in the second quarter.
In the second half, Rensselaer struggled to get the ball past midfield against a stout Huskies defense.
Hamilton Heights quarterback Bode Derrer was the night’s offensive star, completing 13 of 18 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with three different receivers for scores, including a 19-yard toss to teammate Kaleb Murray for the game’s only score in the first half.
Derrer would ad a 31-yard TD strike to Jaylyn Pugh on a fourth down call in the third quarter and capped the scoring with a 13-yard TD pass to Tyler Champion.
Pugh finished with four catches for 77 yards and a score. Tailback Trey Ehman rushed for 95 yards on 24 carries.
The Huskies had 313 total yards over 50 plays.
Defensively for the Bombers, senior Jordan Cree had 14 tackles, including eight solos, and 2 1/2 sacks. The Bombers sacked Derrer four times in the game, with Chaz Mullins and Adam Ahler also recording sacks.
Mullins had eight tackles.
The Bombers had two turnovers, including a fumble in the second half that led to a score.
In other games Friday, Kankakee Valley (2-1) won its second straight game, blasting host South Bend Washington, 41-0, Friday night.
Tri-County (1-2) lost its Midwest Conference opener at West Central by a 44-0 final. The Trojans led 36-0 at halftime to force a running clock in the second half.
With the win, West Central remains unbeaten at 3-0.
Traders Point Christian snapped South Newton’s two-game win streak by a 35-12 score. North Newton had the week off and will return next Friday when it hosts Kankakee Valley.