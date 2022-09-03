Bombers lose first game

ARCADIA — Hamilton Heights has fashioned a defense that continues to stymie Rensselaer Central’s normally explosive offense.

With Friday night’s 21-0 shutout, the Huskies (2-1) have held the Bombers scoreless over the past eight quarters in the last two meetings. Last year, Hamilton Heights tossed a 14-0 shutout of RCHS in a Hoosier Conference Crossover playoff game.

Trending Food Videos