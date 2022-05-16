RENSSELAER — Sophomore pitcher Lily Roush tossed a complete-game three-hitter in leading Hamilton Heights to a 4-1 victory over Rensselaer Central in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game on Friday, May 13.
The game was played at Blacker Field.
Kenzie Moore, Kylie Spencer and Kali Northcutt had singles against Roush, but the Bombers (5-9) were unable to string hits together and mount a comeback once they fell behind 4-0 after the third inning.
Hamilton Heights (9-12) managed seven hits against Northcutt, including an RBI double by Kassidy Schakel.
Northcutt went the distance, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts and three walks. Roush struck out 11 batters and walked just two.
Tuesday, May 10
Hebron pounces on RCHS for 8-4 win
RENSSELAER — Hebron broke free from a one-run lead by scoring three runs in the final two innings to collect an 8-4 victory over Rensselaer Central on Tuesday, May 10.
The Bombers pulled within a run (5-4) by scoring a single run in the bottom of the fifth. But the Hawks added an insurance run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Freshman Taylor Van Meter had three hits for RCHS, including her first home run of the season in the first inning. Freshman Brooke Koebcke also had three hits and Rensselaer outhit Hebron 10-8.
Starter Kali Northcutt surrendered eight runs on six hits with three strikeouts.