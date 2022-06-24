RENSSELAER — Recent Rensselaer Central High School graduate Gracie Castle will follow a steady stream of classmates to Manchester University to compete in a college sport.
Castle, the daughter of Chris and Renee Castle, will compete as a sprinter on the women’s track and field team next spring. The former Bomber was the starting leg on a strong 4-by-100 sprint medley team at RCHS and also competed in the 100 meters.
Castle said she enjoyed getting the Bombers off to a good start in the 4-by-100 event. The Bombers nearly ran down the school’s record in the 4-by-100 last year with Alexis Oliver as anchor and were nearly as solid with Bethany Michal, who will run at Trine University, as the anchor leg this season.
“I love it,” Castle said in her role as the starter. “I just like all the people cheering me on because I’m right there at the starting lane.”
Castle’s best 100-meter time this season was 13.1 seconds, which will likely come down a bit when she begins workouts with the Spartans’ track team in the fall.
Castle will compete as a sprinter for Manchester’s indoor and outdoor squads while studying radiology.
She picked Manchester, located in North Manchester, Indiana, over St. Francis of Fort Wayne and Bethel University. She also contemplated just staying with academics as an Ivy Tech student.
“It’s close to home and it has my major,” Castle said of selecting Manchester. “I love track and I wanted to continue doing it if I got the chance.”
Castle is the second member of the family to choose a college for athletics as well as academics. Twin sister, Ellie, will attend Franklin College to play volleyball for the Grizzlies.
Classmates Jessie Ringen (basketball) and Conner Parker (track) will also compete in athletics at Manchester.