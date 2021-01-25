Rensselaer Central will have a chance at picking up its first win at sectional in three years when the Class 2A North Judson tournament begins next week.
The Bombers, who last won a sectional game in 2018, open with Boone Grove, which currently owns a 9-5 record.
Rensselaer owns a 9-11 mark with two games remaining. The two teams never faced each other during the regular season and they last played one another during the 2014-15 season, with Rensselaer winning 66-41.
The winner of the Boone/RCHS game will face either Westville or Hebron in the semifinal round. The Bombers were scheduled to play Hebron in their final regular season game this week but will face Lewis Cass instead. Westville owns a 5-3 record after dealing with COVID-19 issues.
The Bombers avoided the most difficult side of the bracket, with heavy favorite North Judson (13-5) to face Winamac (10-7) on a first-round contest.
The Lady Jays routed the Warriors, 76-43, on Jan. 21, with all-state player Lilly Frasure reaching the 2,000-point mark during that meeting.
Defending sectional champion South Central (14-7) will play North Newton in its opener. South Central manhandled the Jays last year at Hebron and went on to claim a regional title a week later.
The Satellites would bow out at semistate, losing in overtime to eventual state runner-up Frankton.
The Spartans (5-8) did not face South Central during the regular season. They are 1-2 against the field, beating River Forest on Jan. 15.
KVHS waiting for its opponent
Class 3A Sectional 18 host Kankakee Valley earned one of two bye games for next week’s sectional. The Kougars will face either Knox or River Forest in the semifinal round.
Wheeler and Hanover Central will face off in the other first-round game to open the tournament, with Culver Academies to play the winner of that game.
The Kougars (9-9) faced Knox way back in November, losing by a 64-41 final at home. The Redskins (19-3) have had another remarkable season, opening the year with 11 straight wins to earn the No. 1 spot in the state’s Class 3A poll.
Knox has since fallen to 11th.
The Redskins did not face River Forest (8-9) during the regular season.
Hanover Central, which owns the tournament’s other top record at 9-4, hasn’t played since Dec. 30 due to COVID issues. The Wildcats beat KV, 48-32, at home on Dec. 8.
Covenant awaits 21st/Morgan winner
Covenant Christian has enjoyed another strong season at 10-7 and earned the tournament’s only bye at the Class A Sectional 49 sectional at Kouts.
The Knights will face the winner of the 21st Century/Morgan Township contest. Morgan, which has the tournament’s best record at 15-4, is a huge favorite to advance to the semifinal.
Host Kouts, which sits at 13-6, will face Porter County rival Washington Township (8-8) in the other semifinal on Friday night. Kouts edged the Senators during the regular season.
Covenant lost to both Kouts (58-49) and Morgan Township (58-37) during the season. The Knights are 1-3 against the field overall.
Sectional host TC gets rival
It will be a battle of White County rivals when the Class A Sectional 52 tournament kicks off at Tri-County next week.
The Cavaliers (4-5) will face rival North White (14-4) in one of two first-round games next Tuesday. The Vikings dominated the teams’ first meeting on Nov. 21, winning 61-39.
TC has had COVID issues of late, last playing on Jan. 12. A co-favorite to win the tournament alongside Pioneer (15-4), North White has finally got its full roster back heading down the home stretch.
Caston, which is enjoying a terrific season under first-year coach Josh Douglass (14-5) will open the tournament Tuesday against rival Pioneer. The Comets are 0-2 against Pioneer this winter.
Frontier will await the Caston/Pioneer winner in the semifinal round, with South Newton, which is 0 for its last 24 games, will play either Tri-County or North White in the semifinals.