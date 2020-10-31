Rensselaer Central’s girls’ basketball team will have to wait a couple of more days before kicking off its 2020-21 season.
The Lady Bombers’ home game with the Trojans, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, has been postponed. Instead, RCHS will open the season at home against potential sectional foe North Judson on Saturday, Nov. 7 with the junior varsity game set for 5:30 p.m.
Capacity will be limited to 25% in Joe Burvan Gymnasium. Tickets will be sold at the school.
The Bombers finished 13-10 a year ago and return three starters, including second leading scorer Jessie Ringen, a 5-9 junior forward.
Kankakee Valley is slated to open its schedule on Thursday, Nov. 5 at North Newton. JV tip-off will be 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to play at around 7 p.m.
KV’s first home game will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10 when it hosts Valparaiso for a 5:30 p.m. JV start.
The Kougars are coming off a 14-11 finish in 2020. They return two starters, including perimeter threat Lilly Toppen, who led the team in scoring as a freshman last winter.
Covenant Christian of DeMotte will host North Newton in its season and home opener on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m., with Tri-County set to face Pioneer on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m., EST.
That game, however, will likely be postponed since Pioneer’s volleyball team reached the semistate level.
Covenant has three starters returning from a 19-5 squad, including sophomore Skylar Bos, who led the area in scoring at 14.2 ppg.
Tri-County has four starters back from a 6-15 team, including point guard Brynn Warren and interior players Myah Alberts and Autumn Rose.
West Central is tentatively scheduled to host Delphi in its season opener on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m., EST, and South Newton will host North Miami on Friday, Nov. 6.