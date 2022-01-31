Covenant gets Kouts in opener

Covenant Christian junior Skylar Bos will look to lead her team to an upset of Kouts in the Morgan Township Sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

 By TOM SPARKS

2022 GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS

(All Times Local)

CLASS 2A @ RENSSELAER CENTRAL

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Rensselaer Central (15-6) vs. Winamac (7-16), 5:30 p.m.

GAME NOTES: The Bombers beat Winamac, 62-31, on Dec. 2 … Winamac does own an 8-6 record against RCHS since 2010 … This is the teams’ first meeting in a sectional setting since the Bombers beat the Warriors, 51-40, in the 2015 tournament … The Bombers reached the 2021 final at North Judson, losing 74-49 to the host Lady Jays … Rensselaer has reached the championship game at sectional twice under coach Wes Radtke (2021, 2017) … The Bombers are 5-5 in sectional games under Radtke … RCHS last won a sectional in 2012-13, beating Kankakee Valley, Calumet and Hanover Central … Winamac last won a sectional in 2013-14, beating North Judson at home.

Boone Grove (11-8) vs. Hebron (3-16), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

North Newton (9-9) vs. Westville (12-10), 5:30 p.m.

North Judson (5-17) vs. South Central (23-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Tuesday’s Winner, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Winners, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Championship Game, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A @ KNOX

Tuesday, Feb. 1

New Prairie (11-11) vs. Kankakee Valley (14-9), 6 p.m.

GAME NOTES: First meeting between the two teams since 2000 when New Prairie beat the Kougars to win a sectional title … The Kougars are defending sectional champions, beating Knox at home last winter … KV comes into the game having lost three straight … KV has won four sectional titles in eight years ¬ The Kougars feature just one starting senior in Taylor Schoonveld, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Friday, Feb. 4

Culver Academy (11-11) vs. Wheeler (7-15), 5:30 p.m.

Knox (14-10) vs. New Prairie/KVHS Winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Championship Game, 6 p.m.

CLASS A @ MORGAN TOWNSHIP

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Morgan Township (9-13) vs. Washington Township (15-5), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Covenant Christian of DeMotte (18-4) vs. Kouts (17-6), 6 p.m.

GAME NOTES: Kouts beat the Lady Knights, 63-42, on Nov. 27 … The Mustangs are 3-0 vs. the sectional field, while Covenant has a 3-2 mark … Kouts is the defending sectional champion … Covenant is still looking for its first sectional title … The Knights’ 18 wins is second most in school history behind the 2020 team that finished 19-5.

Marquette Catholic (9-13) vs. 21st Century (4-11), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Hammond S & T (1-7) vs. Morgan Township/Washington Township Winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Winners, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A @ NORTH WHITE

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Caston (16-6) vs. Frontier (9-12), 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

South Newton (1-15) vs. North White (16-6), 6 p.m.

Tri-County (10-9) vs. Caston/Frontier Winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A @ CULVER COMMUNITY

Tuesday, Feb. 1

LaCrosse (14-7) vs. Oregon-Davis (6-13), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Trinity Christian (9-11) vs. Argos (13-8), 6:30 p.m.

Triton (13-8) vs. Culver Community (4-17), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

West Central (5-14) vs. LaCrosse/Oregon-Davis Winner, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Winners, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Championship Game, 8 p.m.

Trending Food Videos