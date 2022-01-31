2022 GIRLS BASKETBALL SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
(All Times Local)
CLASS 2A @ RENSSELAER CENTRAL
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Rensselaer Central (15-6) vs. Winamac (7-16), 5:30 p.m.
GAME NOTES: The Bombers beat Winamac, 62-31, on Dec. 2 … Winamac does own an 8-6 record against RCHS since 2010 … This is the teams’ first meeting in a sectional setting since the Bombers beat the Warriors, 51-40, in the 2015 tournament … The Bombers reached the 2021 final at North Judson, losing 74-49 to the host Lady Jays … Rensselaer has reached the championship game at sectional twice under coach Wes Radtke (2021, 2017) … The Bombers are 5-5 in sectional games under Radtke … RCHS last won a sectional in 2012-13, beating Kankakee Valley, Calumet and Hanover Central … Winamac last won a sectional in 2013-14, beating North Judson at home.
Boone Grove (11-8) vs. Hebron (3-16), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
North Newton (9-9) vs. Westville (12-10), 5:30 p.m.
North Judson (5-17) vs. South Central (23-0), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Tuesday’s Winner, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Winners, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Championship Game, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A @ KNOX
Tuesday, Feb. 1
New Prairie (11-11) vs. Kankakee Valley (14-9), 6 p.m.
GAME NOTES: First meeting between the two teams since 2000 when New Prairie beat the Kougars to win a sectional title … The Kougars are defending sectional champions, beating Knox at home last winter … KV comes into the game having lost three straight … KV has won four sectional titles in eight years ¬ The Kougars feature just one starting senior in Taylor Schoonveld, who is nursing an ankle injury.
Friday, Feb. 4
Culver Academy (11-11) vs. Wheeler (7-15), 5:30 p.m.
Knox (14-10) vs. New Prairie/KVHS Winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Championship Game, 6 p.m.
CLASS A @ MORGAN TOWNSHIP
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Morgan Township (9-13) vs. Washington Township (15-5), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Covenant Christian of DeMotte (18-4) vs. Kouts (17-6), 6 p.m.
GAME NOTES: Kouts beat the Lady Knights, 63-42, on Nov. 27 … The Mustangs are 3-0 vs. the sectional field, while Covenant has a 3-2 mark … Kouts is the defending sectional champion … Covenant is still looking for its first sectional title … The Knights’ 18 wins is second most in school history behind the 2020 team that finished 19-5.
Marquette Catholic (9-13) vs. 21st Century (4-11), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Hammond S & T (1-7) vs. Morgan Township/Washington Township Winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Winners, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS A @ NORTH WHITE
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Caston (16-6) vs. Frontier (9-12), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
South Newton (1-15) vs. North White (16-6), 6 p.m.
Tri-County (10-9) vs. Caston/Frontier Winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Championship Game, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS A @ CULVER COMMUNITY
Tuesday, Feb. 1
LaCrosse (14-7) vs. Oregon-Davis (6-13), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Trinity Christian (9-11) vs. Argos (13-8), 6:30 p.m.
Triton (13-8) vs. Culver Community (4-17), 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
West Central (5-14) vs. LaCrosse/Oregon-Davis Winner, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Winners, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Championship Game, 8 p.m.