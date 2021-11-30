November 29
Milford, Ill., holds off Rebels
KENTLAND — Milford used a 13-2 run in the third period to build a double-digit lead in a 50-36 victory over South Newton on Monday, Nov. 29
The Bearcats (4-2) led 22-16 at halftime, but stormed to a 37-22 lead by the end of the third period.
Sophomore Addysen Standish had 10 points for the Rebels, who fall to 0-6. She added five steals and five rebounds.
Senior teammate Jaelin Marks had eight points and nine rebounds. She hit 4 of 6 shots from the floor in the loss. Senior Alexxys Standish added eight points and seven rebounds and Jocey Vogt had five boards.
November 27
Lady Kougars get easy win
WHEATFIELD — Host Kankakee Valley outscored Knox, 23-6, in the first quarter to set the stage for a 63-35 romp on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Kougar Den.
Winners of five games in a row, the Kougars (5-2) held the Redskins (3-4) to single digits in the first and second quarters to take a 37-12 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Junior Lilly Toppen had 14 points for KVHS, hitting three of her team’s four 3-point shots. Teammate Abby Grandchamp also had 14 points, including 10 in the first half.
Taylor Schoonveld added nine points and Marissa Howard and Genna Hayes had eight points apiece.
Twin Lakes buries TC, 86-39
MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes outscored county rival Tri-County, 67-25, in the first half to cruise to an 86-39 victory on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Sophomore Olivia Nickerson had a game-high 29 The Indians (7-1) hit 33 of 54 shots (61%) and finished 14 of 16 from the free throw line.
Johnetta Whitmire led Tri-County (1-4) with 12 points and four rebounds, followed by Brynn Warren with 10 points and six rebounds.
Kouts get 21-point win vs. Knights
DeMOTTE — Despite 14 points and nine rebounds from freshman Sophie Bakker, Covenant Christian’s girls’ basketball team dropped a 63-42 decision to Kouts on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Bakker hit 3 of 7 3-point shots, but it wasn’t enough for the Knights, who fall to 4-3. Junior Skylar Bos had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists and junior Gabbi Zeilenga added eight rebounds and two steals.
November 19
West Central routs 21st Century
FRANCESVILLE — Mara Sharpe had a game-high 18 points with 11 steals, nine rebounds and six assists in West Central’s 52-16 romp of visiting Gary 21st Century on Nov. 19.
The Trojans snapped a four-game losing streak in picking up their first win of the season. They got 10 points from Liza Allen and nine points each from Annika Smith and Brooklynn Mellon.
Sharpe and Allen had two 3-point baskets each and Smith added 19 rebounds, seven steals and three assists.