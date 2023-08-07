First-Place Shoes

Photo by Tom Sparks

The Rotary Ramble 5k Run/Walk is most notable for its “trophies” of authentic Dutch wooden shoes which are given to the top three male and female overall winners as well as the top three finishers in each age and special division.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

DEMOTTE – The 42nd annual Rotary Ramble 5k race will kick off at 8 a.m., CST, on Saturday, Aug. 12. Usually, between 500 and 600 runners and walkers are expected for the race.

The race is most notable for its “trophies” of authentic wooden shoes, which are given to the top three male and female overall winners as well as the top three finishers in each age and special run or walk division. Raffle prizes will also be awarded before the results.

