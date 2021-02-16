LOWELL — Kankakee Valley freshman sharpshooter Cam Webster knocked down nine 3-pointers last weekend in his team’s split with Hebron and Lowell.
The Kougars (7-11) dropped a 67-54 decision to host and Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell (10-7) on Saturday night.
The Red Devils sprinted to a 28-18 lead after the first quarter before KV chipped away at the lead.
KV was within a possession of the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Red Devils seized control, scoring 10 of the game’s final 12 points.
Webster hit two 3s on his way to 14 points. He was 5 of 7 from the floor overall and senior teammate Eli Carden also had 14 points.
The Kougars, who fall to 1-3 in league play, shot 52 percent from the floor, but Lowell (2-2 in the NCC) answered with 59 percent (26 of 44). The Devils were 10 of 22 from 3-point territory.
Luke Andree led the Kougars with eight rebounds and senior Matt Caldwell had four assists.
Lowell got a game-high 21 points from Cayden Vasko, who was 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds and nine assists.
Teammate Hunter Pohk had 16 points and Tyson Chavez had 15 points, four steals and three assists.
On Friday, Webster poured in seven 3-pointers on 15 attempts to finish with a team-high 24 points in KV’s 74-67 win over Hebron.
The Hawks (7-9) trailed by just two points at halftime (32-30) before KV extended its lead to double figures in the third period. The teams combined for 54 points in the fourth.
Webster hit 8 of 19 shots overall and Andree added 14 point and three steals. Webster also had three steals, Caldwell added five assists and three steals and junior Nick Mikash had 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Carden had seven assists and three steals and Will Sampson had six boards.
For the Hawks, Reece Marrs had 27 points, going 7 of 15 from the floor and 8 of 8 from the foul line. He added seven assists and four rebounds.
Logan Zacarias had 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting with nine rebounds, Drew Grennes and Griffin Moore had 11 points each and Riley Blank had seven rebounds.
Knights lose to 3-10 Whiting
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian of DeMotte couldn’t recover from a poor third quarter in suffering a 60-57 loss to Whiting on Feb. 13.
The Oilers (3-10) led 46-38 after the third quarter before Covenant (5-12) closed the gap late.
Diandre Marshall led Whiting with 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting. He added nine rebounds and two steals.
Teammate Nolan Toth had 15 points — hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers — and added seven assists.
For Covenant, which has lost three straight games and 8 of 10, sophomore Jacob Miller had a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He added three assists and two steals and hit 9 of 16 shots.
Teammate Peyton Fase hit 3 of 5 3s for 15 points, senior guard Isaac Alblas had 14 points and six steals and Royal Novak had seven assists and five boards.
TC falls to Delphi, Bison
WOLCOTT — Delphi traveled to Tri-County Saturday, using a strong second quarter to build a double-digit lead in a 48-31 win over the Cavaliers.
The Oracles (3-8) trailed 13-11 after the first period, but took a 25-17 lead into the locker room behind a 14-4 run.
They held TC (3-11) to single digits in each of the second, third and fourth quarters.
Gavin Gleason led Delphi with 16 points and six rebounds. Teammate Luke Smock had 15 points, four assists and six steals.
On Friday, Jan. 12, the Cavs fell to Benton Central by a 50-36 final.
Spartans 1-1 on weekend
MOROCCO — North Newton hit 10 wins in a season for the first time in 15 years with its 47-41 win over visiting Frontier Friday, Feb. 12.
The Spartan (10-6) would drop a 70-55 decision to host Washington Township (10-6) a night later.
Against Frontier, which falls to 3-7 with its third straight loss, the Spartans jumped ahead 13-3 after the first quarter before the Falcons whittled away at the lead.
Senior guard Austin Goddard had a game-high 25 points for the winners, hitting 10 of 19 shots. He added four assists and senior teammate Dylan Taylor had six rebounds.
Washington Township, meanwhile, overcame a 55-50 third-quarter deficit by outscoring the Spartans, 20-0, in the fourth quarter.to pick up its fourth win in six games.
It’s the first time the Spartans had zero points in a quarter this season. They scored 27 points in the third period to overcome a 36-28 halftime lead.
Goddard had 16 points on 7 of 15 shooting, with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists for North Newton. Michael Levy had his best game of the season, scoring 13 points on 6 of 9 shooting with eight rebounds, and senior Cade Ehlinger had 12 points, hitting 5 of 6 shots.