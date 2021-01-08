NORTH JUDSON — A slow start proved disastrous for Kankakee Valley in its 59-28 loss at North Judson Thursday night, Jan. 7.
The Lady Kougars (6-6) fell behind 20-5 after the first period and were held to single digits in all four quarters.
KVHS shot just 9 of 34 from the floor for 26%. Junior Taylor Schoonveld led her team with six points and sophomore Lilly Toppen had three steals.
Judson (8-4) got a game-high 26 points from sophomore Sophie Frasure, who knocked down 6 of 11 3-point shots and finished 8 of 14 from the floor overall.
Senior Lilly Frasure had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and Olivia Burkett added five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Morgan now 13-3 with victory
DeMOTTE — Morgan Township jumped ahead 15-2 after the first period and was never threatened in handing Covenant Christian a 58-37 loss on Thursday, Jan. 7.
The Cherokees, who improve to 13-3, led 28-12 at the end of the first half and outscored the Knights (6-5) in every period.
Spartans outlast TCHS, 55-47
WOLCOTT — Despite a double-double from freshman Johnetta Whitmire, Tri-County dropped a Midwest Conference decision by a 55-47 final to North Newton Thursday night, Jan. 7.
The Spartans (3-5) limited CTC (3-4) to 13 field goals, with the Cavaliers connecting on just 26% of their shots (13 of 46).
Whitmore had a team-high 17 points with 11 rebounds and three steals. She hit 7 of 12 free throws and was 5 of 8 from the floor.
Her teammates, however, combined to hit 8 of 38 shots in the loss. Junior guard Brynn Warran added 15 points and Myah Alberts had eight rebounds and three steals.
The Cavs finished 22 of 37 from the foul line.
From Tuesday
Lady Kougars fall to Lake Central
WHEATFIELD — Visiting Lake Central used scoring runs in the first and fourth quarters to knock off Kankakee Valley, 51-35, at the Kougar Den Tuesday night, Jan. 5.
The Indians (8-6) sprinted to a 13-3 lead in the first period and led 27-14 in the first half. But KV did manage to trim the lead to 36-32 after three periods.
But the Indians outscored the hosts, 15-3, in the fourth quarter to collect their fourth win in six games.
Taylor Schoonveld, a junior, had seven points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and two steals for the Kougars. Lilly Toppen had seven points and Colby Sizemore had a team-high nine points.
Kate Thomas had three steals.
Tiana Morales and Aniyah Bishop had 16 points each for the Indians. Morales, who added four rebounds, three assists and two steals, was 8 of 9 from the foul line and Bishop hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor. She added six rebounds and three assists.
Amanda Blevins and Katelyn Zajeski had seven rebounds each.
Kouts holds off Knights, 58-49
DeMOTTE — Kouts withstood a first-half surge by Covenant Christian to collect a 58-49 victory on Tuesday night, Jan. 5.
The Fillies (9-4) led 16-6 after the first quarter, but Covenant trimmed the lead to 29-25 at intermission.
The game remained close until Kouts used a 14-3 surge in the fourth to gain control.
Gwen Walstra led the Knights with 11 points and six rebounds and sophomore teammate Skylar Bos had 10 points, seven assists and three steals. She was held to 4 of 18 shooting by Kouts’ perimeter defense.
Overall, the Knights were 20 of 74 from the floor for 27% and finished 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
Morgan Schaafsma had eight points and five boards for Covenant and Madison Zeldenrust was 7 of 8 from the foul line.
For Kouts, Allison Capouch had a game-high 17 points with three 3-pointers and added six rebounds and two steals.
Desiree Hall had 11 points and Lauryn Koedyker had 11 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Lyndsey Kobza added 10 points, eight boards, six assists and two steals.
Kouts won despite hitting just 8 of 24 free throws.
Tri-County gets first MWC win
WOLCOTT — Both Tri-County and South Newton’s offenses struggled to find the range Tuesday night, Jan. 5.
But 16 points from Brynn Warran and seven points and 19 rebounds from teammate Myah Alberts gave the Cavaliers the edge in collecting a 33-29 Midwest Conference victory.
The Cavaliers forced 31 turnovers and out-rebounded the Rebels, 43-39. South Newton did force 28 turnovers and got 14 points and seven rebounds from Alexxys Standish.
Lea Conrad had eight rebounds and three assists for South Newton and Stephanie Montemayer added eight rebounds and two assists. Jaelin Marks had seven boards.
Freshman Johnetta Whitmire had 13 points and three steals for TC.
From Monday
Winamac bounce Bos, Knights
WINAMAC — Sophomore Skyler Bos had a team-best 17 points on 8 of 18 shooting, but it wasn’t enough as Winamac held off the Knights, 51-43, on Monday, Jan. 4.
The Warriors improve to 9-3 with the victory.
Bos added two assists and four steals in the loss and teammate Morgan Schaafsma had eight points and seven boards. Gwen Walstra had six rebounds.