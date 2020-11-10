RENSSELAER — It was another stat-filled day for North Judson senior Lilly Frasure in perhaps her final game against Rensselaer Central Saturday.
Frasure, a 5-foot-10 guard, poured in 31 points and added nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in Judson’s 65-35 rout of the Lady Bombers at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
It was the season opener for RCHS. The Lady Jays improve to 1-1 after losing in overtime against Rochester last Thursday night.
The Class 2A No. 4 ranked Jays improve to 4-0 against the Bombers with Frasure in the lineup. She has scored 37, 26, 35 and 31 points in her four games against RCHS, which could face the Jays again in sectional play in February.
Sophomore Olivia Burkett added 11 points for the Jays, who had five players score eight or more points.
The Bombers, who entertained Hanover Central Tuesday night and will travel to Knox on Saturday, got 12 points from junior Jessie Ringen. She added five rebounds and junior Morgan Van Meter had 11 points with four steals.
The Jays built on a 29-16 halftime lead with a 10-2 run to open the second half. The Bombers hit 1 of 9 shots in the first quarter and 1 of 8 in the third.
The Jays hit 12 of 21 shots in the third when they outscored the Bombers, 30-7. Frasure had 12 points in the period.
The Bombers hit just 10 of 45 shots from the floor for 22 percent. They were out-rebounded, 33-21.
Bombers’ JV team wins
Prior to the varsity contest, Rensselaer Central’s junior varsity girls’ basketball team held off North Judson to pick up a 37-28 victory on Saturday. The Bombers used a 15-7 edge in the second quarter to take a 20-9 lead by halftime and cruise to victory. Freshman Sarah Kaufman led all scorers with 10 points and teammate Cadence Manns, also a freshman, had nine points. Sophomore Harleigh Shanley added six points.
Rebels fall to North Miami
On Friday, South Newton held an early lead but struggled to keep possession of the ball in a 44-35 loss to visiting North Miami. The Rebels had 24 turnovers in their season opener and finished just 1 of 13 from 3-point range. They held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter, but 11 turnovers in the second produced a 26-20 halftime lead for North Miami. The Rebels stayed close despite hitting just 15 of 51 shots from the floor overall. Alexxys Standish had a team-high 17 points for the Rebels, who got 12 rebounds from Jaelin Marks.
COVID disrupts schedules
Kankakee Valley, which had its first two games postponed due to COVID concerns at other schools, is expected to open the season Saturday, Nov. 14 at Knox. The Kougars’ season opener at North Newton has been rescheduled for Jan. 2 and their game at home against Valparaiso has been moved to Dec. 16.
North Newton’s girls were slated to open the season at Covenant Christian on Nov. 10. It is Covenant’s season opener also. The Spartans’ game with Lowell set for Nov. 7 has been postponed with a new date to be determined.
West Central was also scheduled to start Nov. 10 with a home game against Delphi.
Tri-County had games against Pioneer and LaCrosse postponed due to COVID concerns at TC’s school corporation.