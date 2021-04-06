OXFORD — Thanks to junior Austin Francis, Rensselaer Central’s baseball team was able to pick up a rare rout of Hoosier Conference foe Benton Central Monday night in the Bombers’ season opener.
Francis hit for the cycle — single, double, triple and home run — and had five RBIs to lead the Bombers’ 11-hit attack. On the mound, he struck out 12 batters over 5 2/3 innings in his team’s 12-3 victory.
Junior Jacob Pickering provided 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for RCHS, which hosts the Bison Tuesday night. Francis and Pickering limited the Bison to just three hits.
Adding to the Bombers’ hit total were sophomores Kelton Hesson and Tommy Boyles with two hits apiece. Pickering, junior Lakin Webb and junior Kenseth Johns added singles.
For the Bison, senior Nick Fry was 2 for 3 with an RBI double. Freshman Brylan Hedden and senior Dalton Rennaker added singles, with Rennaker driving in a run.
BC’s No. 1 pitcher, senior Connor Hall, allowed five runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings of work. He struck out five and walked five.
Reliever Jesse Stout had three strikeouts and four walks in 1 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on five hits.
The Bombers trailed 1-0 through two innings before taking the lead for good with two runs in the top of the third. They led 5-1 when they blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning.