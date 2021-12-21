RENSSELAER — Austin Francis has nailed down his college decision for the 2022-23 school year.
Now he can focus on prepping Rensselaer Central’s baseball team for what is expected to be another great spring.
A four-year varsity starter for Bombers coach Matt Stevens, Francis announced he will attend Franklin College and play baseball for coach Lance Marshall’s Grizzlies.
Francis, the son of Andy and Cindy Francis of Rensselaer, picked Franklin over Manchester University, St. Leo and Purdue Northwest.
Francis will major in Exercise Science at Franklin.
“That was a factor for sure,” Francis said. “They are also getting a new sports facility. I just liked the people and the campus.”
The Grizzlies will give Francis a chance at pitching as well as playing other spots on the field.
“They talked about using me as a utility player,” he said. “Hopefully I can make some noise as a freshman there. That’s the main goal.”
The Bomber senior also developed a good report with Franklin’s hitting coach, Matthew Lillard.
“I felt like I created a good relationship with him. He’s been someone who has been successful there. He’s playing pro ball right now,” Francis said.
Marshall has led the Grizzlies to three NCAA regional tournaments, with the last coming in 2019 when Franklin finished a school-record 39-5. Franklin has four regular season Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference titles during Marshall’s tenure, as well as three HCAC tournament titles. The Grizzlies have won over 20 games in 17 of Marshall’s 24 years on the bench.
Marshall owns a career mark of 554-393, including 25-14 last season.
With Francis serving as an ace starting pitcher, the Bombers enjoyed one of their best seasons in over a decade last spring. They finished 15-11 and reached the sectional final at Hebron, losing to Boone Grove.
Francis, however, was unable to play in the sectional tournament after suffering a knee injury. He has had surgeries on both knees over the past five years and went under the knife as recent as this fall.
“I had my fifth and final surgery a few weeks ago,” Francis said in November. “It’s the fastest recovery I’ve ever had. I’ll be back at baseball season easily.”
A healthy Francis, who served as one of the team’s top hitters as well as one of its top pitchers, would have made the Bombers more potent against the sectional field last year. RCHS also played without its No. 2 pitcher, Tegan Brown, due to an injury.
Francis hit .433 in 20 games for the Bombers last year. He was among the team leaders in home runs (3), doubles (9) and RBIs (24). On the mound, he went 3-2 with a 1.62 earned run average (9 earned runs) in 11 appearances. He struck out 60 over 39 innings of work.
One of six seniors on this year’s squad, Francis feels his team has the ingredients to advance through the post-season, beginning with the sectional.
“The whole team has expectations higher than sectionals,” he said. “I know If me and Tegan were 100 percent, that would have helped. But it’s not just us though. Everyone’s going to get ready this year. We have some big plans for the off-season working together.”
Francis prefers hitting to pitching, but he’s been encouraged by his off-season pitching workouts ahead of the Bombers’ first game in April.
“Over the past year, I pursued pitching in the off-season and it really paid off, I think,” he said. “My fastball jumped 10 miles per hour, but I need to continue to improve my mechanics.”