WOLCOTT — Trader’s Point Christian Academy head coach Sam Carnes wanted his team to be ready.
Tri-County head coach Mark Gretencord wanted his team to be confident — and a touch less amped up.
The Cavaliers set up for their 2-point conversion attempt with seven seconds on the clock, down by exactly one during the Class 1A Section 42 first round contest.
At the snap, Korbin Lawson dropped back, ready to pitch it or run himself. Or perhaps toss it if he could buy time.
Thing is, he didn’t have any as Knights defenders Christian Hieser swooped in and dropped the junior quarterback.
Traders Point recovered Lawson’s onside kick attempt, and then it was over.
Knights 13, Cavaliers 12. The visitors survived a late push by their host.
“We knew the last time we ran that front on a short-yardage situation, they ran a toss play,” said Carnes, who called a timeout just before the 2-point conversion to set his defense up. “We called timeout to get our defense in a toss look so maybe Tri-County wouldn’t use it. We switched our ends, too, to get our faster end on that toss side. And Christian Heiser made a great play.”
“We went for two because of how our PAT worked the first time. I don’t think it was the kick that was the problem — it was the blocking,” said Getencord, who went for two because his special teams’ line failed to hold its ground for Xavier Cantrell’s extra-point attempt roughly five and a half minutes earlier.
Tri-County (2-5) trailed 13-0 for much of the contest, but found a spark as Lawson scooped up a fumble around his 12-yard line and took off up the left sideline for an 88-plus yard touchdown. It was the most life the Cavaliers sideline saw all night. While the extra point was blocked, Tri-County held the Knights (4-4) to four yards of offense on their next drive and got the ball back at its own 29 w 3:28 left on the clock.
Payton Stark’s 5-yard run on fourth-and-1 gave the home sideline hope. The hope turned into a celebration when Lawson scrambled enough to find Bryce Bahler in stride on a seam route for a 35-yard touchdown.
“During a timeout (after the previous play), Bryce and Payton Stark told me what they wanted to run,” Gretencord said. “And we did, so give Bryce and Payton credit. They told me, ‘Let’s run this play.’ And it worked.”
That play was a fourth-and-2 conversion, the Cavaliers’ last hope of hopes to keep the season alive.
“We made a boneheaded mistake, and Tri-County capitalized on it,” Carnes said. “Kudos to them. Hats off to them for a good second half, but I had faith in my guys, we weren’t going to hang our heads.”
Lawson’s fumble recovery killed a Traders Point drive dead in its tracks, and the 71-yard scoring drive was, in the end, absolutely necessary. But Gretencord noted it was the only time his offense had any sustained work all night. Tri-County went 0 for 6 on fourth downs prior to that drive, lost a fumble that led to a Knights score and never broke into the TPC red zone until the touchdown.
“We did not play our best game,” Gretencord said. “We had some turnovers, and some fumbles that didn’t turn into turnovers but pushed us back. And we had some uncharacteristic penalties, too, that didn’t help.”
TPC’s Gabe Sink passed for 98 yards and ran for 21; he threw for and ran for a touchdown. The Knights accumulated 237 yards of offense.
The Cavaliers collected 215 yards on offense. Lawson completed seven passes for 76 yards and ran for 39.
Logan Schneidt ran for 51 in his final game, while Spencer Powell caught one pass for six yards. Blake Peterson collected 7.5 tackles, while Schneidt garnered two and a sack. Powell added six tackles, and Lance Brook chipped in four Reece Ewen picked up half a tackle.
“We needed that fumble return by Lawson to get us a spark, and we had a chance at the end,” Gretencord said. “I have a lot of confidence in our guys, and we were going to go for that win. It just didn’t happen for us.”
Lafayette Central Catholic 44, Frontier 12
Caleb Atkinson scored with three minutes left in the first half to give the Falcons a 12-7 lead, but the Knights (5-4) took a 14-12 halftime lead and scored three times in the second half to down Frontier (5-4).
Clinton Central 39, North White 7
The Bulldogs raced out to a 26-0 lead at halftime and never looked back. The Vikings (3-6) scored late in the fourth.