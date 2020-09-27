WOLCOTT — The protagonists fell in 300, too.
As Tri-County warmed up Saturday afternoon, one of its coaches counted the numbers. It ended at 20 red jerseys on the field, with another three players sidelined because of injury.
Visiting Heritage rolled out for warmups with nearly three times as many players, and rolled to a 33-7 victory. The Class 3A vs. Class 1A matchup was the end of a home-and-home series scheduled a few years ago.
“I think this week of practice we kinda didn’t have a lot of expectations for ourselves. But you have to be confident, no matter what,” senior Spencer Powell said. “We had some chances, I thought, but obviously it wasn’t enough. We have to see more effort from everyone, really.”
Tri-County head coach Mark Gretencord noted roster disparity and player size of the Patriots wasn’t a thrill, but was more displeased with his team’s lack of execution.
“They executed so much better than we did,” he said of the loss. “Their gameplan worked to a T — they could just run it down our throats.
“It may have been that they were fresh, but we didn’t do a good job of defeating blocks and getting to the ballcarrier. And on offense, we didn’t move the ball very well. Give credit to them — their gameplan was better than ours today.”
Heritage (2-4) ran for 310 yards on 40 carries, with running back Gage Pritchard accounting for 228 and three touchdowns. Both were single-game career bests for the senior. Chris Baker added a touchdown run and a touchdown pass, and threw for 136 yards.
“I don’t like how many yards we gave up rushing,” Gretencord said. “We’re going to be facing a Frontier (team on) Friday that is, what, 90 percent probably run, if not more? That scares me a lot. We have to be ready for that.”
While the Patriots accumulated 446 yards, the Cavaliers (2-3) managed just 155. Sixty, however, came on Tri-County’s lone scoring drive.
Having stopped Heritage on 4th-and- from the Cavaliers’ 40-yard line, the home team took over. The march continued in small increments, with a 5-yard run from Korbin Lawson and a 5-yard encroachment penalty keeping it alive.
Lawson again kept the offense on the field by scrambling enough on 4th-and-5, then throwing across his body and the field to find Xavier Cantrell for a 14-yard gain.
Lawson then concluded the drive with a 15-yard strike to Powell for Tri-County’s lone touchdown.
The junior quarterback had his team near the precipice of another score, taking it from the Cavaliers’ 1-yard line to the Patriots’ 32 during Tri-County’s final drive. On the game’s final play, though, Lawson threw an interception as he tried to avoid being sacked. The Cavaliers rushed for 78 yards.
Lawson was 6 for 12 for 77 yards with one score and the pick.
“Korbin didn’t throw the ball bad today,” Gretencord said. “Decent except for that last (pass), which he had to try to get rid of it on the last play of the game. Maybe our passing game (has) something we can build upon, but we didn’t get anything going, running-wise.”