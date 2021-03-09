DELPHI — It was difficult for Rensselaer Central senior Josh Fleming to enjoy a personal milestone last Friday.
Needing 11 points to reach 1,000 points in his career, Fleming scored 13. His basket off of a Lewis Cass turnover with under two minutes remaining gave him his 1,000th point. He then punched the ball away from Tristin Miller seconds later and scored on another lay-up for points 1,001 and 1,002.
Unfortunately for Fleming and the Bombers, Lewis Cass had the game well in hand by that point, disposing of RCHS, 67-56, in a Class 2A Delphi Sectional semifinal.
A slow start doomed the Bombers, who fell behind 40-20 by halftime against the Kings. Cass used a 12-0 second-quarter run propelled by offensive rebounding and a defense that focused on snuffing out Fleming.
“It comes down to rebounding,” said Fleming, who was 1 of 4 from the floor for two points in the first half. “It’s sad because that was our main focus coming into the game and they just bullied us on the boards.”
The Kings held a 22-15 rebounding edge, with half of those boards coming on the offensive end.
“We knew that was one of the strengths they brought to the table,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “We knew they would crash the boards really hard. Even in the first possession, they had multiple offensive boards to get their first two points of the game. We didn’t adjust fast enough.
‘ “We looked like we were out of sorts and they took advantage of it.”
The Bombers did pull within seven points with the ball late in the third period and trailed 50-41 after the third period. But the Kings pushed the lead back to double figures early in the quarter and Rensselaer failed to get closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
“Going 20 points down, that’s a tall order,” Pulver said. “I’m really happy with how the guys came out in the second half. I’m happy with the way they executed and fought back. We got within striking distance. But they were still able to get to more loose balls and tipped balls before us. Or we’d get a stop, miss a shot and then give up a backside layup on their end. That stuff hurt us.”
Rensselaer made a charge behind junior forward Brody Chamness who hit all four of his 3-point baskets in the third period.
“He took the game over himself,” Fleming said of his teammate. “He brought us back single-handedly.”
Chamness would finish with 14 points. Junior Tate Drone also had 14 points and Fleming finished with 13 points, including 11 in the second half.
He also had five rebounds.
The Bomber fan base erupted when Fleming scored his 1,000th point and play continued. After adding to his total, Fleming shook his head in frustration.
“The points are great, but we wanted to win sectionals,” he said. “That didn’t happen, but I want to thank my teammates because I wouldn’t have done it without them. They stepped up, and it’s crazy that it was as big of a deal for them as it was for me.”
Fleming becomes the sixth Bomber to score 1,000 points in the boys’ basketball program’s long history, joining Todd Waggoner (1,533), Jaylen Gilbert (1,290), Ron Fenwick (1,099), Ryan Hooker (1,093) and Mark Davisson (1,033).
He scored over 800 points over the past two seasons, leading his team in scoring over that stretch.
“My sophomore year, I only averaged four points per game, and my parents signed me up for camps and AAU teams to help me get better. I love my parents to death. My siblings (Austin and Morgan) have had crazy success in their careers, but it just gave me motivation. I don’t want to be the oddball. I want to do something, too.”
Fleming has one other sibling, Jesi, who serves as a strong athlete at the middle school level.
“I don’t think Jess will have a problem,” he said.
Pulver said hard work made Fleming a scoring threat each time he took the floor.
“Tonight’s points were hard-earned,” Pulver said. “It was getting free throws and getting bumped. It wasn’t wide open shots where he could sit back and wait. He worked very hard tonight and he’s worked hard for us for years. He shouldered the burden of two full seasons and that comes directly from his dedication in the off-season. After that sophomore year, I think he got a little taste of what he could do and he put himself to task. He built his skill and built his ability.”
The Bombers finishes the season at 12-11, ending Fleming’s career as well as the career of Jacob Lane, who gave solid minutes off the bench Friday.
“Jake was able to set screens. He was able to get his body on people,” Pulver said. “He played defense the way we needed him to, and that’s what’s so important in our sport. It doesn’t necessarily matter how long the time is. It’s the quality of the time you give, and I thought Jake was an example of that. He gave us really quality minutes.”
Despite losing their leading scorer, the Bombers will return five regulars from this year’s squad, including three juniors: Drone, the team’s second-leading scorer, Chamness and Jacoby Tiede-Souza.
“Tate is an incredible leader, an incredible guy and he’s going to take this team under his wing,” Fleming said. “Brody, you saw what he can do tonight. He can score. Jacoby is going to work for everything. He’s not the spoken leader, but he does lead by example.”
Pulver will also return sophomores Tommy Boyles and Colby Chapman, who had a breakout season.
“That gives us a little bit in the cupboard to work with next year,” Pulver said. “We need to hit the weight room. We need to get stronger and quicker. But that’s what the off-season is for. I hope our guys will get a taste of that and commit to it while having fun in the process.”
Lewis Cass, meanwhile, played for a sectional championship Saturday night. The Kings would fall to defending champion Rochester by a 53-50 final.