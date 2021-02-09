DELPHI — Senior Josh Fleming and junior Tate Drone combined for 46 points in leading Rensselaer Central to a 65-41 romp of host Delphi Saturday afternoon.
Fleming hit 9 of 17 shots from the floor for 24 points and added six rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Drone was 10 of 15 from the floor for 22 points with nine boards and three steals.
It was the fifth straight win for the Bombers (7-7), who finished 27 of 48 from the floor for 56%. They jumped ahead 27-18 by halftime and led 47-25 through three periods.
Luke Smock had 25 points with six rebounds, three assists and four steals for the Oracles, who fall to 2-8. Smock hit 10 of 19 shots from the floor, while his teammates were just 7 of 21.
It’s the seventh straight loss for Delphi, which last played Jan. 16 due to COVID concerns.
LaPorte slips by KV for 4th win
LaPORTE — Host LaPorte snapped a five-game skid by beating Kankakee Valley, 62-53, on Saturday afternoon.
It was the third loss in four games for the Kougars, who fall to 5-10 overall.
KV had three players in double figures, with freshman guard Cam Webster totaling 14 points. He was 4 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc.
Overall, the Kougars jacked up 28 3-pointers, hitting eight.
Eli Carden added 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals and Nick Mikash had 13 points, seven boards and three steals.
Cayden Dykhuizen had three assists.
Spartans win 6th in a row, beat TC
MOROCCO — North Newton won its sixth game in a row Saturday, beating Midwest Conference foe Tri-County, 44-34, to remain unbeaten in league play.
The Spartans (9-4 overall, 2-0 in the MWC) remain in a tie atop the MWC with North White. TC falls to 1-2 in league play and 3-8 overall.
Senior Austin Goddard had 19 points on 7 of 19 shooting for the Spartans. He added six rebounds and two steals. Senior teammate Cade Ehlinger added 10 points with seven boards and Evan Gagnon, a freshman, had 13 rebounds and two steals.
Knights fall to Morgan Twp. by 48
MALDEN — Host Morgan Township manhandled Covenant Christian with pinpoint shooting accuracy Saturday, rolling to a 76-28 victory.
The Cherokees (6-5) hit a remarkable 31 of 43 shots for 72 percent in their best overall game to date. They were 6 of 10 from 3-point range.
Breyson Lemmons led all scorers with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. He was 4 of 5 from behind the 3-point arc.
Tate Ivanyo added 17 points with five assists and three steals. He was 7 of 9 from the floor.