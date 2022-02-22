There will be very little build-up to the Class 3A boys’ basketball Sectional 18 championship game at Kankakee Valley this year.
The two teams expected to battle for a title — Culver Academy (14-6) and Kankakee Valley (15-5) — will meet the first night of the tournament (Tuesday, March 1) in Wheatfield. Whoever wins that game will be heavily favored to dispatch a combination of the three other teams, including New Prairie (five wins), Knox (six wins) and Wheeler (two wins).
CMA, which won three 3A sectional titles from 2017-19 and a 4A title in 2020 at LaPorte after it was moved up a class due to the success factor, has returned to 3A where it was thrown in with the field at KV.
The 2018 state champions and 2019 runner-ups are without Trey Galloway, who is playing for Mike Woodson at Indiana University, but they do have Cooper Farrell. The 6-foot-5 junior guard, a product of Valparaiso, is perhaps the sectional’s most exciting player and will be the focus of KV’s defense next week.
The Eagles come into the tournament having won four straight games, while KV has won four of its last five. The teams have had just one common opponent this year, with CMA routing LaPorte, 56-32, on Dec. 11 and the Kougars needing overtime (52-50) to knock off the Slicers on Feb. 5.
Surprisingly, KV has never crossed paths with CMA, which also doesn’t play any of the other teams in the sectional field.
The CMA-KV matchup will be the only game on Tuesday night, with two semifinal games scheduled for Friday, March 4. New Prairie (5-16) will face Knox (6-13) and Wheeler (2-18) will face the winner of the KV-CMA contest.
New Prairie was a surprising winner of the sectional last year, beating Hanover Central — the 2019 and ’20 winner — in the final game at home. KVHS last won a sectional in 2008 and is just 2-13 in tournament games since.
RCHS gets bye at Winamac
When the dust settles from first-round games on March 1, Rensselaer Central will be waiting to take its best shot on March 4 in the Class 2A Sectional 37 tournament at Winamac.
The Bombers (8-12) earned a first-round bye and will face the winner of the Tuesday, March 1 7:30 p.m. match-up between Delphi (3-17) and Winamac (8-11).
Rensselaer beat Delphi on Feb. 5 and will close the regular season at Winamac on Friday, Feb. 25.
Whichever team the Bombers play will follow a semifinal between North Newton (9-10) and the winner of the tournament’s first game on March 1 between two-time defending champion Rochester (9-11) and Lewis Cass (10-9). It will be the first meeting of the season between the two sectional rivals, who met in last year’s final at Delphi with Rochester winning 53-50.
RCHS, which received a bye last year, was eliminated from the 2021 tournament by Cass in a semifinal game. The Bombers return four of their five starters from last year’s sectional team, including seniors Tate Drone and Brody Chamness as well as juniors Colby Chapman and Cass Pulver.
Drone, Chapman and junior Tristen Wuethrich have shared much of the scoring load for the Bombers this year. RCHS was on a four-game skid heading into its Feb. 22 game at Lowell.