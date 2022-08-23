MONON — Rensselaer Central senior distance runner Tristen Wuethrich was in championship form Saturday, Aug. 20, to claim the North White Invitational title at Monon Park.
Wuethrich covered the wooded course in a time of 17 minutes, 4 seconds. Junior teammate Tom Van Hoose was second in 17:51, followed by Tom’s brother Oden Van Hoose, who finished in 17:58.
Jack Boer was fifth overall in 18:04 and Ethan Cook rounded out the scoring for RCHS with a 12th-place finish in 18:57.
Nolan Potts (13th) and Trey Maciejewski (14th) also competed for the Bombers, who cruised to the team title with 21 points. Benton Central was second with 87 points, followed by West Central (94), Clinton Central (108), Tri-County (158), North Miami (176), Victory Christian Academy (185), North Newton (204), Frontier (209) and Delphi (214).
In the junior varsity boys’ race, Cade Rivera claimed a title for the Bombers, covering the course in 20:06. Teammate Reece Boring was fifth, followed by Nate Marchand (7th), Kolton Ploughe (9th), Mason Stanley (10th) and Davin Bate (11th).
In the girls’ race, Audrey Korniak was the top finisher for the Bombers by placing fifth in 22:44. Rensselaer had three runners in the top 10, including Audrey Davisson (23:01 for 7th) and Solcy Sanchez (23:26 for 8th).
Rheannon Pinkerman was 19th in 24:29 and Elizabeth Knoth finished 34th in 26:03 to round out the scoring for RCHS, which placed second in the team race with 55 points.
Liberty Bate (43rd) and Amy Hendrix (51st) also competed.
In the junior varsity girls’ race, Annalise Yeager was 30th in 28:51.
Benton Central won the team title in the varsity race with 32 points. LaCrosse was third (70), followed by Frontier, South Newton, Victory Christian, Clinton Central and West Central.
Wuethrich top 10
at Crown Point invite
CROWN POINT — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich finished among the top 10 individuals at the prestigious Crown Point Invitational at Lemon Lake on Aug. 13.
A state qualifier in cross country a year ago, Wuethrich covered the course in 17 minutes, 25 seconds to earn a medal.
The Bombers finished seventh with 158 points, with Jack Boer (26th), Tom Van Hoose (31st), Nolan Potts (45th) and Ethan Cook (48th) scoring.
Trey Maciejewski, Cade Rivera, Reece Boring, Kolton Ploughe, Nathan Marchand, Eric Baugh and Davin Bate also competed for coach Dan Yeager’s squad.
Lake Central won the team title with 39 points. Crown Point, Illiana Christian, Harrison, Lowell and Munster finished in front of RCHS. A total of 13 teams scored at the annual event.
RCHS teams cruise
at Hokum Karem
DELPHI — Rensselaer Central’s cross country teams picked up a pair of victories at the Delphi Hokum Karem meet on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The meet allows teams of two to compete in a relay race format, with the completed times added together.
In the girls’ meet, the pair of Audrey Davisson and Audrey Korniak finished second overall in a combined time of 42 minutes, 34 seconds.
The team of Solcy Sanchez and Rheannon Pinkerman was third in 44:43 and Elizabeth Knoth and Liberty Bate were seventh in 49:09.
Amy Hendrix and Annalise Yeager combined for ninth overall in 51:45.
The Lady Bombers had 31 points to edge Benton Central (35). Delphi was third with 61 points.
In the boys’ race, the Bomber duo of Tristen Wuethrich and Jack Boer combined for the win in 32:22. They edged the pair of Oden and Tom Van Hoose (32:51), with Nolan Potts and Ethan Cook finishing third in 35:12.
Trey Maciejewski and Cade Rivera were fourth in 35:14, with Reece Boring and Kolton Ploughe (38:11 for 8th) and Nate Marchand and Eric Baugh (40:32 for 11th) also competing.
RCHS had 15 points, claiming the top four places. Benton Central was second with 68 points and Delphi finished third with 73 points.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers dominate rival KVHS, 5-1
RENSSELAER — Four players scored goals in the opening half to lead Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team to a 5-1 victory over county rival Kankakee Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Senior Dalton Henry got the scoring started just four minutes into the match, taking a pass from senior teammate Adam Martinez and finding space to the left of KV goalkeeper
Martinez also scored an unassisted goal of his own and junior Briar Rule skipped a header off a free kick from senior Cohen Craig. Senior Gil Zaragoza capped the first-half scoring with a goal off an assist from Craig.
The Bombers continued to control the ball throughout the second half, but the Kougars’ defense tightened. Craig closed the game with a goal on an assist from Henry with just two minutes left in the game.
Defensively, seniors Matthew Brandenburg and Broc Beier had strong performances in limiting KV’s looks at the net. Andrew Cain, a senior earning his first start at goalkeeper, had 13 saves on the afternoon.
RCHS go on scoring barrage at Delphi
DELPHI — Rensselaer Central had 38 shots on goal, 10 assists and three players with hat tricks in a 13-4 rout of host Delphi in boys’ soccer action on Aug. 20.
For the second game in a row, senior Dalton Henry struck first for the Bombers, taking a pass from Briar Rule to find the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. RCHS (2-0) went on to score six more goals in the half, with Henry providing four goals in the game. He added three assists and scored on a penalty kick.
Rule scored three times and added two assists and senior Wrigley Porter added three goals. Cohen Craig had a pair of goals and Matthew Brandenburg had one. DJ Hanford had two assists and Adam Martinez, Andrew Cain and Wyatt Chapman had an assist each.
Samuel Harris was in the net for the Bombers, making three saves.
Prep Girls Soccer
Bombers pick up 1st win at Covington
COVINGTON — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team got a pair of goals from junior Libby Dixon in shading host Covington, 4-3, on Thursday night, Aug. 18.
Junior Grace Healey also scored a goal, taking a pass from Abby Hannon, a sophomore. Junior Sarah Kaufman added a goal.
The Bombers led 2-1 at halftime and pushed the lead to 3-1 before Covington closed the gap.
Junior goalkeeper Katie Cotner had 13 saves for the winners.
Hanover dominates Bombers in 10-2 final
RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer team opened the 2022 campaign against a strong Hanover Central squad, allowing 10 first-half goals in a 10-2 loss.
Libby Dixon had the first goal of the season for the Bombers, with Grace Healey scoring later in the second half. Dixon assisted on the score.
Goalkeeper Katie Cotner had nine saves as Hanover’s offense pushed into Rensselaer’s defense in the game’s first 45 minutes.
Prep Volleyball
Bombers 2-2 at
Peru invite
PERU — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team kicked off the season on Aug. 13 with a series of games at the Peru Invitational. The Bombers played four opponents in best of 3 matches throughout the day.
The Bombers beat Blackford, 25-17 and 25-15, in bracket play, getting 10 kills and four service aces from Danielle Haberlin. Kamri Rowland added four kills, Brooklyn Bilyeu had 18 assists and Emily Louck had three aces. Ary Nelson served up two aces.
Against Lakeland Christian, the Bombers got 17 combined kills from Taylor Van Meter (6), Haberlin (4), Olivia Barber (4) and Rowland (3) in a 25-10, 25-12 win. Bilyeu and Haberlin had three aces each and Maddie Graf also had three aces. Nelson contributed two aces.
In a 25-20, 25-22 loss to Huntington North in pool play, Haberlin had six kills and two aces for the Bombers. Barber added five kills.
The Bombers also fell to Hamilton Heights by 25-9 and 25-9 scores, getting four kills from Van Meter and three aces from Haberlin. Rowland had three kills and Bilyeu added nine assists at the setter’s spot.
Bombers dominate Hebron at home
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team collected a 3-1 victory over Hebron in its home opener on Aug. 16.
The Bombers won by 25-19, 25-19, 19-25 and 25-22 scores in a competitive match.
Danielle Haberlin had 16 kills for RCHS (3-2), while Olivia Barber contributed 11. Taylor Van Meter had 10 kills.
Haberlin also had five service aces, with Barber adding five of her own and Brooklyn Bilyeu serving three aces.
Bilyeu also had 35 assists as setter.
RCHS takes down host Winamac
WINAMAC – Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team capped a busy week with a 3-1 victory at Winamac on Aug. 18.
Danielle Haberlin had four aces for the winners and Emily Louck, Olivia Barber and Taylor Van Meter added two apiece. Habelin also had seven kills, with Kamri Rowland converting her swings to four kills. Setter Brooklyn Bilyeu had 23 assists.
Prep Girls Golf
RCHS golfers beat host Knights
West Lafayette — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ golf team picked up another dual match victory on Aug. 15, beating host Central Catholic, 206-258, at the West Lafayette Golf and Country Club course.
Haley Graf led all scorers with a 49 and teammate Carly Drone had a 51. Jenna Minter shot a 52 and Maggie Hooker and Maggie Maienbrook had 54s.
In the junior varsity meet, Mallory Klingler shot a 52, with Addison Hesson carding a 55. Elise Donnelly (68), Gracie Render (68) and Adyson Veldman (70) also competed for RCHS.
Bombers take down 4 foes at Curtis Creek
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central played host to four teams during a 9-hole match at Curtis Creek Golf Course on Aug. 18.
Jenna Minter was match medalist for the Bombers, shooting a 45. RCHS had 196 points as a team to beat runner-up Hanover Central (221). North Newton (222), South Newton (240) and Wheeler (249) also competed.
Haley Graf added a 48 to her team’s scorecard and Maggie Maienbrook shot a 51. Carly Drone rounded out the scoring with a 52.
Addison Hesson had a 59 and Adyson Veldman (67) and Gracie Render (68) competed in the junior varsity match.
The Bombers return to action Thursday, Aug. 25 when they face rival Kankakee Valley at Sandy Pines.
Prep Boys Tennis
Bombers edge
host Kougars, 3-2
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ tennis team opened the 2022 season with a thrilling 3-2 win over rival Kankakee Valley on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The Bombers won two of the three singles matches, with Nole Marchand blanking his opponent, 6-0 and 6-0, and Adam Messman crushing his foe, 6-0 and 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Devin Olson and Kyle Clouse won bye 6-2 and 6-4 scores to preserve the victory for RCHS.
RCMS Sports
Bombers 8th-graders win season opener
LAFAYETTE — The Rensselaer Central eighth-grade football team opened the 2022 fall season with a 22-6 win over host East Tipp on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The Bombers built 14-6 lead by halftime and added an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Standouts on the defensive side were Beck Drone, Ayden Shanley, Tyson Cotner and Levi Knoth from the safety position.
RCMS dominated the action up front in the victory.
The Bombers return to action Thursday, Aug. 25 when they travel to Southwestern Middle School in Lafayette.