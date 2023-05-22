RENSSELAER — If one athlete embodied Rensselaer Central’s tenacity in winning its first boys’ track sectional in 11 years Thursday, it was senior Dalton Henry.
Despite competing on a sprained ankle sustained four days before competition, Henry helped propel the Bombers past two-time defending champion Kankakee Valley for their first sectional since 2012.
The Bombers, who finished runner-up to KV in the past two sectionals, had 142 points to 110 for the Kougars. North Judson was third and Kouts fourth.
South Newton was ninth, West Central placed 11th, DeMotte Christian was 12th and North Newton 14th in the 15-team event.
“From the sprinters all the way to the throwers, everybody did their part,” Bombers coach Dan Yeager said. “That’s what we told them from the get-go. I don’t care if it’s one point, just score a point and help us progress. I think it was 15 years ago we lost this by one. I told them every little point matters.”
Henry showed great grit — with hints of grimace — for RCHS, competing in the four events that is his normal workload. He got to test the ankle early, running the second leg of the 4-by-800-meter relay that finished second overall in 8 minutes, 24.12 seconds. That was three spots better than KVHS, which finished fifth in 9:13.30.
DeMotte Christian was a surprising fourth in 8:51.93, with team members including Tanyon Bakker, Hunter Drain, Jaxson Peak and Michael Thatcher. The foursome just missed earning a trip to the regional, which will be held May 25 in Valparaiso.
The top four individuals and top four teams in each event advance to the regional round.
Henry then picked up points in the 400 meters, finishing fifth in 53 seconds. He edged KV’s Adrian Uchman, who covered the oval in 53.55.
Henry said his ankle felt fine with each event he competed in.
“I was feeling it a little bit in the 4-by-8,” he said. “I couldn’t kick with the Hebron kid unfortunately. We did get second in that. In the 200, I wasn’t very happy with that. I didn’t get out of prelims and got ninth. But I bounced back in the 400, which I was proud of.
“(The ankle) is not really hurting right now, but we’ll see how it feels tonight and tomorrow.”
The Bombers had locked up the team title by the final event, the 4-by-400 relay, but Henry kept his team — which won a Hoosier Conference title two weeks ago — in the hunt for a relay title. He made up ground in the anchor lap, settling for second place behind Kouts. The foursome of Nolan Potts, Tristen Wuethrich, Trey Maciejewski and Henry clocked a time of 3:32.57.
“We knew had a good chance of winning it,” Henry said of the 4-by-4 race. “We got second to a good Kouts team, but we’re happy with that. We didn’t know the (team) score was, so we were taking it seriously.”
KVHS was third in the meet’s final event, with Xavier De La Paz Marino, Uchman, Nolan Kooistra and Brady Sampson combining for a 3:32.87 finish. Kouts won the title in 3:31.69.
Yeager said Henry’s health early in the week was a major topic of discussion.
“The scary thing was, Dalton came in this week with a little bit of a bum ankle, so we babied it as much as we could. That was nervous leading in, but it worked out,” he said.
The Bombers were able to put together what would become a 30-point cushion behind a strong showing in the field events and head-to-head showdowns with KV personnel.
“Yeager came out yesterday in practice and said, ‘Look guys. We don’t have anything special. We’ve already beaten KV. Just got to come out here and do what we need to do and we wouldn’t have a problem,’” senior thrower Jordan Cree said.
Cree won both the shot-put and discus for a second straight year. His toss of 166 feet, 6 inches — a career high — won the discus event by six feet over teammate Bryan Camarena (160-6).
Cree is just now feeling more comfortable in the discus ring, which bolds well as he eyes another trip downstate.
“I threw the disc a little bit throughout the year, just trying to get a power position,” Cree said. “Things are starting to come together. I just felt good today.”
KV’s Zack Frieden was fourth at 153-6 and Nathan Duttlinger placed sixth at 132-5.
Camarena, a sophomore, continues to push Cree to be better in practice and meets.
“Bryan has been absolutely phenomenal this year,” Cree said. “He’s impressed so many people. He threw 161 earlier in the year and he’s going to be a kid who’s going to be absolutely incredible in this sport.”
Cree’s heave of 52-8 1/2 won the shot-put title. Camarena was third at 43-3 and Duttlinger had KV’s top throw at 41-4 1/4 for fourth place.
“Shot-put took off before disc early in the year,” Cree said. “Disc is starting to get a little better. Shot-put, I still need to get better. I’m not on point at all. I had to switch my technique a little bit. I’ve got a couple of things to tweak and I should be good to go.”
Cree is expected to compete for both titles at this week’s regional. He finished second in both events at Valpo last spring.
“I was in this situation last year,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll get some really good practice time in before that week of rest. I’m really excited to go up there next week and hopefully get another chance at both the shot and discus at state again. I just have to be in the right mindset. Just don’t overthink what I’m doing.”
RCHS junior Jack Jordan flung his body 12 feet, 6 inches over the bar in the pole vault to nab his first sectional title. It is the second straight title in the event for the Bombers, with Jordan’s former teammate, Hayden Box, winning in 2022.
The Bombers finished 1, 3 in the pole vault, with Briar Rule placing third after clearing 12 feet. KV’s best effort came from De La Paz Marino, who finished fifth at 11 feet.
Wuethrich, meanwhile, moved up from a No. 4 seed to win the 1,600-meter run in 4:37.91. Wuethrich, the team’s top distance runner and a two-time state qualifier in cross country, overcame leader Ethan Ehrhardt of KV in the final lap to win by three seconds.
Ehrhardt finished in 4:40.64, with DMC’s Drain fourth in 4:47.77. Tom Van Hoose was fifth for the Bombers in 4:47.80.
Van Hoose and his brother Oden finished 3-4 in the 3,200 meters (10:21.86 and 10:31.73) to place ahead of KV’s duo of Ehrhardt and Matthew Hoffman. The Kougars’ runners finished fifth and sixth in 10:35.27 and 10:36.64, respectively.
Rensselaer also had its two 800-meter runners — Jacob Partin and Maciejewski — pick up key points by placing third and fourth, respectively. Partin finished in 2:04.95 and Maciejewski had a time of 2:07.05 to give their team six combined points.
One head-to-head finish that showed it was to be Rensselaer’s night was the 300-meter hurdles, where Bomber senior Kolton Ploughe moved up from his seeding to finish second in 42.56 seconds.
He placed ahead of KV’s pair: Jacob Sandlin, the event’s top seed coming in, and Brady Sampson.
“In the low hurdles, Kolton propelled into second place and jumped ahead of a KV kid who was seeded ahead of him,” Yeager said. “In the 800, we had two kids bust out there. In the two-mile, we had two of our guys bust ahead, too. In disc, I think we had two guys in front of their number one. Tristen in the mile, he was seeded fourth or fifth and ended up winning it. Things like that add up real quick.”
Yeager felt his team had a good chance at winning a team title after watching Ploughe’s performance in 300 low hurdles.
“I asked Kolton, ‘How we looking?’ I think we were up four or five (points) at that point and I said this is the event that is going to make or break us. Afterwards, he goes, “I got ya.’ And he did,” Yeager said.
Sandlin was second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.37 to beat RC’s Tyger Woodke (16.42 for fourth) and won the high jump at 6 feet over Rensselaer’s Potts (5-10) and others.
Potts learned after the meet that he will compete in the regional meet despite finishing fourth overall in the high jump. Senior Logan Kuiper moved up from his seeding to finish fifth in the long jump at 19-1 1/4, just a half-inch from the fourth spot.
“We knew we had a good chance going in,” Henry said of winning the sectional title. “Everybody just wanted to do their job; do whatever we were expected for our event. Run whatever our time was, do whatever our height and distance was in the field events. They (throwers) came up huge for us. It was just a great overall team performance.”
KV’s other wins came in the 4-by-100 relay, with Uchman, Sandlin, Kooistra and Lane Zander winning in 44.40, and Zander captured the 200 meters in 11.45 seconds.
West Central’s Carter Hudson was second in 11.57.
Zander also nabbed a second-place finish in the 200 meters in 22.89 seconds.