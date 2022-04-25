MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley’s 1-2 finish in the girls’ high jump event highlighted the Lady Kougars’ first-place finish at the Twin Lakes Relays on Friday, April 22.
Senior Taylor Schoonveld and junior teammate Emily Nannenga went toe-to-toe, each trying to outdo the other for the high jump title. Finally, Nannenga gained victory, leaping a school-record 5 feet, 9 inches to defeat Schoonveld.
And who held the previous record of 5-8? Schoonveld, who did so at last year’s state meet in Indianapolis where she placed third overall.
Schoonveld finished at 5-8 and watched as her teammate attempted 5-10. Nannenga was unable to lift her body over the bar in her three attempts.
With Nannenga’s 5-9 finish and Schoonveld’s 5-8, the Kougars easily won the high jump relay at a combined height of 11-5 to set a meet record.
Schoonveld would then compete in three other relays, leading the Kougars to wins in all three. She was the anchor leg on the 4-by-400 relay that featured Brooke Swart, Elise Kasper and Audri Wilson (4 minutes, 23.01 seconds); the 800-meter sprint medley relay that included Ava McKim, Swart and Kate Thomas (1:53.24); and the 400-yard shuttle hurdle relay with Laynie Capellari, Carissa Seneczko and Mia Hoffman-Buczek (58 seconds).
The 4-by-100 team of Seneczko, Swart, Thomas and McKim also won in 51.84 seconds.
KVHS had 88 points to beat three other teams that tied for second, including Rensselaer Central, Benton Central and Twin Lakes. South Newton and Pioneer also competed.
With a team victory in the boys’ meet as well, KVHS won the corporation championship with 186 points.
RCHS picked up to wins in the girls’ meet, with the 4-by-800 team of Rhaannon Pinkerman, Audrey Korniak, Solby Sanchez and Amzie Maienbrook winning in 11:17. The pole vault pair of Libby Dixon and Emman Sinn also won with a combined vault of 16 feet.
Runner-up finishers for the Bombers included the distance medley relay team of Pinkerman, Delaney Koebcke, Brooklyn Biluyeu and Maienbrook (10:53.06), Maienbrook in the 1,600 run (5:52.52), the high jump duo of Kaylee Tiede-Souza and Ariel Manns (9-10), with Manns clearing 5 feet, and the long jump relay team of Grace Healey and Taylor Jordan, who combined for 28 feet, 7 1/4 inches.
Gracie Castle, Bilyeau, Jordan and Healey were third in the 4-by-100 relay; the 4-by-400 team of Jordan, Allana Redlin, Audrey Davisson and Koecbke was fourth; the shuttle hurdles foursome of Healey, Trinity Oliver, Castle and Koebcke was fifth; the shot-put pair of Lydia Redlin and Maddy Kosiba was fifth; and the discus relay twosome of Lydia Redlin and Dixon finished fourth.