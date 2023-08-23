WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central got an exhaustive win in prep volleyball action against county rival Kankakee Valley on Tuesday night. The Bombers beat KV for the second straight year by a 3-1 final.
The Bombers (8-4) dropped game one by a 25-21 score, but went overtime to beat the Kougars, 30-28, in the second game before winning another close game at 25-23. They would then seize control of the match in game four, winning by a more comfortable 25-17 victory.
Junior Taylor Van Meter led the winners with nine kills, converting 18 of 20 attacks. She added four blocks and was 12 of 16 serving with two aces.
Kamri Rowland, a sophomore, had seven kills on 23 of 28 attacks and was 10 of 11 serving with an ace. Sophomore Brooklyn Bilyeu had three kills, three blocks, finished 21 of 25 serving with three aces and quarterbacked the offense with 30 assists on 88 of 89 sets.
Freshman Alivia Cain had three kills on 19 of 25 attacks and was 18 of 19 serving with five aces and Emma Sinn had two aces, successfully serving 28 of 29 attempts, and four digs.
Maddie Kosiba had four blocks, Mya Holbrook was 13 of 16 attacking with a kill and Emily Louck had seven digs. Maddie Graf had six digs.
On Monday, the Bombers dropped a 3-0 decision at Boon Grove in another close match. The Wolves survived by 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20 scores to hand Rensselaer its fourth loss.
KV, which had a three-game win streak snapped, falls to 4-4 on the season.