RENSSELAER — High expectations have followed Rensselaer Central’s Class of 2022 every year it has slipped on its sneakers.
It started at the middle school level where many of this year’s senior players put together one of the most successful two-year runs in school history.
But success at the high school level has come much harder for the group, which has combined to go 36-32 in three years in Wes Radtke’s program. More importantly, the Bombers have fallen short in their bid for a sectional title over that stretch.
Radtke said his veterans have one more shot at glory this post-season and feels optimistic about their chances.
“They all work so well together because they’ve played together so long,” he said. “They’re excited about what this year could bring. They just have to live up to their potential.”
The Bombers return all five starters from last year’s 11-14 squad, including one of the school’s most consistent players in senior Jessie Ringen. The 5-foot-10 forward is knocking on the door of 1,000 points for her career and has started almost all of Rensselaer’s 68 games over the past three seasons.
“I can’t say enough about the kid,” Radtke said. “I’ve enjoyed coaching her and I think she’s going to continue to do great things. She’s got a lot of pressure on her to lead this team, but she’s such a special player who does so many things for us.”
Ringen, the team’s top perimeter scorer, will be joined on the floor by three-year varsity player Morgan Van Meter as well as seniors Abby Ahler, Kenzie Moore and Avree Cain, all two- and three-year players.
The team’s sixth player off the bench, sophomore Sarah Kaufman, who earned a couple of starts last winter as a freshman, also returns.
“The starters have got a lot of knowledge about the game and they have a lot of miles on them at the varsity level,” Radtke said. “We want to take advantage of that because I don’t think many teams we play have that kind of experience.”
Radtke said scoring will need to come from Ringen and Van Meter, with Ahler, Moore and Cain providing points where they can.
“I think Morgan can be the key for us this year,” Radtke said. “Teams will be focused on Jessie so it’s nice to have someone who can step up and knock down shots. We really need everyone to contribute.”
However, knocking down shots consistently is a concern early for Radtke. On several occasions last year, the Bombers hit less than 40 percent of their shots, often finishing in the 32-35 percentile. That has to change this season.
The Bombers will also need to get better defensively, Radtke said. They allowed over 50 points per game last year after allowing just 42 points per game the year before.
“The girls need to buy into the system and try to be more defensive-minded,” he said. “We need to shut people down, which we struggled with last year. Being a defensive guy, I thought we didn’t play as well defensively as we’ve done in past years.”
Increased court time by several starters may have contributed to Rensselaer’s shooting woes in some games as well as defensive pressure. Radtke feels improved depth will provide relief for his veterans.
“We have girls on the bench who have the ability to come in and give our starters a breather,” he said. “They all have speed and length to do some things and give us good minutes. Then when the starters come back in, their legs will be fresher and they can knock down some shots and attack on the defensive end.”
Expected to get minutes in supporting roles are sophomores Kaufman, Cadence Manns, Bailee Radtke and Addy Hensler as well as juniors Lola Chamness and Macie Kellner.
RCHS’s talented freshmen class features Taylor Van Meter, Carly Drone, Brooke Koebcke and Jessi Fleming.
“With the young kids we have and what we have coming in next year, I’m really excited for the long term,” Radtke said. “Those kids coming off the bench work really well with the starters we have this year, so I look for us to do some great things.”
The Bombers open the season Nov. 4 when they travel to West Central. It is the first of four straight road games for RCHS, which will play Knox in its home opener on Nov. 13.
On Nov. 16, Rensselaer will play in the Lafayette tournament, where it is guaranteed three games. The Bombers open play against Harrison, which finished 14-4 last year and returns a handful of starters.
“They have some height and athleticism, so it will be a good test for us,” Radtke said. “Playing in that tournament will only make us better.”