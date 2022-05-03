RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team captured nine first-place finishes to secure the top spot at the annual Gene Edmonds Relays on Friday, April 29 at Rensselaer’s Harrison Sports Complex.
The high jump duo of Emily Nannenga and Taylor Schoonveld had a combined jump of 10 feet, 10 inches to set a meet record in the event. Both jumpers did the same at last week’s Twin Lakes Relays, going over 11 feet to set a meet record there also.
Other first-place finishers for KVHS included the varsity sprint medley relay team of Carissa Seneczko, Kate Thomas, Gabby McDaniel and Brooke Swart (1 minute, 53.27 seconds); the freshmen/sophomore sprint medley relay team of Mia Hoffman-Buczek, Lysette Merket, McDaniel and Swart in 2:00.76; the freshmen/sophomore distance medley relay team of Addie Johnson, Hoffman-Buzcek, Audri Wilson and Audrey Campbell in 10:48.45; the varsity 400 relay team of Seneczko, Swart, Thomas and McKim in 52.07; the 4-by-800 relay team of Allie Rushmore, Audri Wilson, Campbell and Emilee Wilson in 11:15.87; the freshmen/sophomore 4-by-100 relay team of Hoffman-Buczek, Campbell, Merket and Swart in 55.46; and the 4-by-400 relay squad of Swart, Elise Kasper, Audri Wilson and Schoonveld in 4:21.92.
The varsity distance medley relay team of Emilee Wilson, Laynie Capellari, Kasper and Rushmore was third, with the varsity 400-yard shuttle hurdle squad of Capellari, Seneczko, Hoffman-Buczek and Schoonveld finishing third also.
The pole vault team of Thomas and Bella Cochran cleared 13 feet, 6 inches for second place; Ava Dase and Tiffany McBain combined for 62-25 for third in the shot-put; Thomas and Seneczko were third in the long jump at 27 3/4; and the discus duo of Trinity and Tiffany McBain was sixth at 150 feet.
The Lady Bombers placed second behind the Kougars, scoring 90 points behind a first-place finish in the pole vault relay and adding six second-place finishes.
Libby Dixon and Emma Sinn combined for 15 feet to win the pole vault event. Runner-up finishers included the freshmen/sophomore sprint medley foursome of Chloe Jordan, Katelyn Phegley, Brooklyn Bilyeu and Delaney Koebcke in 2:12.71; the varsity distance medley team of Rheannon Pinkerman, Bilyeu, Sinn and Amzie Maienbrook in 10:18.29; the varsity 400 relay team of Gracie Castle, Grace Healey, Taylor Jordan and Bethany Michal on 53.49 seconds; the varsity 3,200-meter relay team of Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Audrey Korniak and Pinkerman; the long jump pair of Healey and Taylor Jordan at 27-feet 3 inches; and the high jump duo of Kaylee Tiede-Souza and Ariel Manns at 9-4.
The freshmen/sophomore distance medley team of Koebcke, Chloe Jordan, Allana Redlin and Korniak was third; the varsity spring medley relay team of Castle, Michal, Healey and Audrey Davisson was fifth; the shuttle hurdles team of Healey, Taylor Jordan, Redlin and Michal was fourth; the freshmen/sophomore 400 relay team of Katelyn Phegley, Chloe Jordan, Redlin and Bilyeu was fourth; the varsity 4-by-400 team of Bilyeu, Taylor Jordan, Sinn and Davisson was fourth; the shot-put pair of Lydia Redlin and Maddie Kosibar was fourth; and the discus relay pair of Lydia Redlin and Dixon was fifth.