RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ track team opened the season by winning a triangular meet at home on Tuesday, April 12.
The Bombers collected 11 first-place finishes, including two individual titles by hurdler Tyger Woodke in both of his events and thrower Brian Camarena in the shot-put and discus.
Woodke won the 110-meter high hurdles in 19.64 seconds and finished first in the 300 hurdles in 48.9 seconds later in the meet.
Camarena, a freshman, won the discus title with a toss of 123 feet, 5 inches and the shot with a toss of 39-2.
Sophomore Adam Ahler was second in the shot at 35-10.
Dalton Henry was the 400-meter champion in 53.8 seconds, Trey Maciejewski won the 800 meters in 2:20, Tristen Wuethrich was the 1,600 run champion in 4:59 and Tom VanHoose won the 3,200 meters in 11:20.
Jack Jordan was the pole vault champ at 10 feet, with Hayden Box second (9-6) and Matthew Swartz third (7-6).
The Bombers also claimed two of the three relay events, with the 4-by-800 squad of Wuethrich, Jacob Partin, Maciejewsi and Henry winning in 9:20 and the 4-by-400 foursome of Jason Wu, Wuethrich, Maciejewski and Henry cruising in at 3:50 to beat North White.
Kolton Ploughe was second in the 110 hurdles (20.71) and 300 hurdles (49.5) ahead of Jordan (50.5), Avary Reyes was second in the long jump (17-8) and third in the 100 dash (12.41), Tom VanHoose (5:09) and Oden VanHoose (5:18) finished 3-4 in the 1,600 meters, Wu was third in the 400 dash (57.4), Steven Carrera was second in the 800 meters (2:24) with Partin third (2:25), Oden VanHoose was third in the 3,200 run (11:39) and Jack Boer fourth (11:56), Woodke was fourth in the long jump (16-6), Nolan Potts claimed third in the long jump (5-0) ahead of teammate Jordan (4-10) and the 4-by-100 relay team of Reyes, Woodke, Ploughe and Box finished second in 49:01 seconds.