FRANCESVILLE — Rensselaer Central coach Wes Radtke experienced a bit of deja vu while watching his Lady Bombers fire up shots early in their game with West Central Thursday night.
RCHS struggled to hit open looks and lay-ups in the first quarter, a trend that occurred with some frequency in 2020. The Bombers were just 2 of 16 from the floor in the opening eight minutes and finished the period tied at 7-7 with the host Trojans in the season opener for both teams.
But the Bombers, who return all five starters from last year’s 11-14 squad, found their groove in the second period, reeling off 18 straight points in building a 19-point lead at halftime (31-12) in a 68-31 rout of a young West Central squad.
RCHS hit 11 of 19 shots in the second quarter in outscoring the hosts, 24-5. Senior center Abby Ahler had seven points over that stretch, senior Jessie Ringen and freshman Taylor Van Meter added six each and senior Kenzie Moore knocked down a 3-point basket. Senior Morgan Van Meter also hit a shot to give the Bombers a 25-7 lead with less than three minutes remaining until halftime.
“We had a lot of looks in that first quarter and we just didn’t finish,” said Radtke, who is in his sixth season at RCHS. “There were times last year where we didn’t put the ball in the hole, and I thought we’d get past some of this and we finally did. That second quarter, we started clicking and our shots started falling and things started working out defensively. You can tell our physicality was wearing them down.”
With the score one-sided in the final three quarters, officials called for the last four minutes of the game to be played under the state’s Mercy Rule. When a team leads by 35 points at any point after halftime, the game will be played with a running clock and will only stop during timeouts, free throws and when there is an injury.
Radtke understands the need for the rule, but he’s not all in on it.
“I guess it depends on what side (of the scoreboard) you’re on,” he said. “I’ve seen it go where you’re up by 35 and you start relaxing and teams come back on you. In the same aspect, something had to be done. I’m an old-school guy and liked the game the way it was, but we have to make the adjustments and hope we’re not on the other side of that.”
Ringen led all scorers with 21 points, hitting 7 of 13 shots. She added seven rebounds and four steals.
Morgan Van Meter had 15 points, Ahler finished with 12 points and eight boards and Taylor Van Meter had eight points. Senior point guard Avree Cain had 10 assists and Sarah Kaufman, a sophomore, had six steals.
Cain added five steals and Taylor Van Meter, who provided a spark off the bench, had six rebounds.
“That’s what her role is going to be at times; her and Sarah Kaufman both coming off the bench,” Radtke said. “Kaufman got us going defensively at times and missed some shots she would normally hit. If she starts hitting those, it will make us that much better.”
The Bombers forced 33 turnovers in the game, with many of them coming in the half-court.
Sophomore Annika Smith had 14 points for the Trojans, who start three freshmen and two sophomores. Smith also had eight rebounds and freshman Kailee Bishop had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and six boards.
“I told (Trojans) coach (Tyson) Mellon, the more his girls stay with it, they’ll get better,” Radtke said. “And they’re young. You put some extra players with them, they’re going to be really tough down the road. Credit to them. They fought hard and played hard.”