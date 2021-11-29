RENSSELAER — “Defensive intensity drove everything we did tonight.”
So says Rensselaer Central boys’ basketball coach Chad Pulver, who witnessed his Bombers dismantle visiting Tri-County’s offense for most of the game in picking up a 67-27 victory at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 26.
RCHS’s season opener couldn’t go any better. The Bombers had nine of their 12 players score — including a game-high 24 from junior guard Colby Chapman — hit 48 percent of their shots from the floor, forced 18 turnovers and knocked down 9 of 17 3-point shots in beating the rival Cavaliers for the fourth straight season.
RCHS jumped ahead 15-8 after the first period before holding Tri-County (1-1) to 1 of 8 shooting in the second period. The Bombers were 7 of 18 from the floor in the quarter, with Chapman knocking down three straight 3-pointers and four in the period, to build a 37-10 lead by halftime.
Rensselaer was 9 of 15 from the field in the third quarter to take a 58-21 lead before Pulver began emptying his bench.
Tristen Wuethrich, a junior guard, had 10 points for RCHS and senior Tate Drone added eight with five rebounds.
Senior Korbin Lawson had eight points to lead the Cavs, who opened the season Nov. 23 with a loss to Kankakee Valley. Senior Logan Doty had four points and seven rebounds for TCHS.
The Bombers hit 22 of 47 shots from the floor. Chapman — one of four hold-overs from last year’s starting lineup — hit six 3-pointers, Wuethrich hit a pair and senior Brody Chamness had a 3-point basket in the first quarter.
Tri-County failed to knock down a shot from behind the arc, going 0 of 8.
