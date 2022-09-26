DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley junior Brynlee DeBoard qualified for her second straight state finals after shooting an 81 on her home course on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Lake Central served as host of the regional meet, which was held at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. The Indians were one of three teams to advance to the Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 state finals, with champion Penn and third-place finisher Valparaiso also advancing.
The Kougars finished fifth in team scoring (371), one stroke behind Rochester (370). KV beat Rochester for the Twin Lakes Sectional title last week.
DeBoard, meanwhile, finished among the field’s top five, firing a 41 on the front nine and a 40 on the back. Delaney Wade of Penn was the individual champion with an even-par 72 and Kenzie Wilson of Crown Point shot a 79 to advance as an individual.
Kamryn Golec also shot a 79, with DeBoard’s 81 the meet’s fourth-best scorer.
DeBoard will now compete at the state meet, which will be held at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. She finished 67th last season, shooting a 99 on the first day and an 83 on the second.
Joining DeBoard on KV’s scorecard were Allie Rushmore with a 90 and Lilly Van Loon and Avarie Rondeau with 100s. Kaelyn Lukasik shot a 101.
Rensselaer Central sophomore Carly Drone finished in the middle of the pack with her 104 on Sandy Pines’ 18-hole layout. She finished 54th among 90 golfers in her second straight regional appearance.
North Newton senior Madelyn Arrenholz shot a 106 in her fourth trip to regional.
Prep Volleyball
Lady Kougars drop 4 matches at invite
Crown Point — Kankakee Valley’s varsity volleyball team sustained four losses at the Crown Point Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Kougars lost to Mishawaka Marian, Marquette Catholic, Elkhart and the host Bulldogs.
In a 25-13, 25-8 loss to Crown Point, Ava Koselke had two kills and a solo block, Brooklyn Ritchie had four digs, Ava Dase had two assists and Morgan Smith had a service ace.
In its 25-14, 25-13 loss to Elkhart, the Kougars got three kills from Abby Grandchamp, 12 serve receptions and two kills from Ritchie, seven digs from Smith and four assists from Lilly Toppen. Dase had a service ace and three assists.
The Cougars would fall 25-21 and 25-16 to Marquette Catholic, getting three kills from Ritchie and two each from Koselke, Grandchamp and Faith Mauger, who added two solo blocks. Smith had 10 serve receptions, Lilly Jones had four digs and Toppen had five assists and three aces. Smith and Ritchie had two aces each.
In its final match of the day, KVHS lost 25-10 and 25-21 to state ranked Mishawaka Marian. Ritchie had four kills and an ace, Koselke had a solo block, Smith had a team-high eight receptions and Dase had four digs and three assists. Toppen also had three assists.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bombers win 12th, beat 5th-ranked Carroll
WHEATFIELD — Rensselaer Central scored twice in the second half, then turned the game over to its defense in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Class 2A, No. 5 ranked Carroll on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Bombers (12-2) controlled possession throughout the first half, but failed to convert a shot in a scoreless first half for both teams.
Senior Dalton Henry final broke the tie, taking a through-pass from senior teammate Cohen Craig and blasting a shot into the right corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes later, senior Adam Martinez sent a corner kick to Henry, who redirected the ball to the back post where senior Wrigley Porter punched it in for a 2-0 lead.
The Cougars (12-2) cut the lead in half when a long shot caught RCHS goalkeeper Andrew Cain off guard and made its way into the net. The Cougars continued to press hard against RC’s defense in the game’s final 10 minutes, but the Bombers turned them away. Cain finished with seven saves.
The Bombers have one more week of games as they prepare for the sectional tournament next week.
RCHS scores nine times to beat Hebron
HEBRON — Rensselaer Central recorded its 11th win and eighth shutout of the season with a 9-0 romp of host Hebron on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Bombers (11-2) opened the game with steady stream of scores, taking a 7-0 lead by halftime.
The Hawks did get one shot on goal in the first half, but DJ Hanford used his head to redirect the shot and get it into the hands of goalkeeper Andrew Cain.
The Bombers continued to control possession in the second half, scoring two more goals before the game was called with 20 minutes remaining.
Dalton Henry had two goals and three assists, Cohen Craig added two goals and Adam Martinez had a goal with an assist. Broc Beier, Oscar Murrillo, Sam Harris and Gio Zaragoza had goals and Hanford had two assists. Kyler Sigman and Matthew Brandenburg had an assist each.
Bombers blank HC foe Benton Central
OXFORD — Senior Dalton Henry scored two second-half goals in leading Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Hoosier Conference host Benton Central Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Both teams played to a 0-0 tie by halftime. The Bombers’ defense limited BC to just three shots on goal in the match, with defenders Matthew Brandenburg, Briar Rule, Oscar Murrillo and goalkeeper Andrew Cain limiting the Bison offense.
BC’s defense, meanwhile, was nearly as effective until, with 12 minutes into the second half, Henry broke free with a goal on a pass from teammate Adam Martinez for a 1-0 lead.
More from this section
With eight minutes remaining, Martinez found Henry again for the game’s final score.
The win was the 10th of the season for RCHS, which is 2-0 in league play.
Kougars toss 1-0 shutout vs. Highland
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley played its second Northwest Crossroads Conference thriller in seven days, beating visiting Highland, 1-0, in double overtime on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Just a week earlier, the Kougars (2-10-2) outlasted Andrean in a shootout for their first victory of the season. Against Highland, Anthony Ruvalcaba’s header off a Blake Gonzalez corner kick with a little over three minutes left in the second overtime gave KV the lead and ultimately the victory as time expired.
KV coach Jovan Jeftich said his team has practiced corner kicks all season long and it paid off against Highland.
Both teams played strong defense in the first half, with goalkeeper Gage Anderson making nice saves to keep Highland off the board.
In the second half, both teams struggled to get off shots. The Trojans had their best opportunity late in the game when an attacker was fouled just outside the Kougar penalty box to set up a free kick.
Anderson, however, was up to the task, diving to keep the ball out of the net to send the game into overtime. The save was one of 10 recorded by Anderson on the night.
“This was a total team effort win tonight,” Jeftich said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and the way we competed against a very quick and physical Highland Trojans team. The boys never gave up and believed we could win this game. It is so great to see all those hours of practicing corner kicks finally pay off when it matters most. The team deserves to enjoy this one. In a season of many ups and downs, this victory is special to us all.”
KVHS will play its final home game on Monday, Sept. 26 when it hosts Hanover Central. It will be senior night for KV’s five seniors, including Nathan Duttlinger, Blake Gonzalez, Pat Hershman, Gage Anderson and Zack Curtis.
Prep Girls Soccer
Lady Bombers fall in round 1 of tourney
KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team fell behind 9-0 at halftime and could never recover in an 11-2 loss to host Northwestern in the first round of the Hoosier Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The Bombers got goals from juniors Grace Healey and Libby Dixon in the second half.
The loss sent the Bombers into the loser’s bracket where they faced Tipton.
KVHS, Crown Point play to 1-1 tie
WHEATFIELD — Kate Thomas’ second-half goal knotted the score at 1-1 and that’s how the game ended in a highly competitive match between Kankakee Valley and Crown Point on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Kougars had the ball on their half of the field for most of the second half before Thomas got loose for her team-leading 25th goal. It was the 61st goal of her career and the 25 goals equals her total from last year.
Emma Charles scored Crown Point’s lone goal in the first half. She was assisted by teammate Juju Bozinvoski.
It’s the first tie of the season for the Kougars (7-4-1), who came into the match with a three-game skid. Crown Point, which is tied for the Duneland Conference lead with Chesterton and Valparaiso at 5-1, owns an 11-4-1 record.
Highland hands KVHS 3rd NCC loss
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley outshot host Highland, 17-4, but had just one conversion in a 2-1 double-overtime loss to the Trojans on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
KV held a 1-0 lead when Ella Carden found the net on a pass from Kate Thomas. But with three minutes left in regulation, Highland would get the equalizer to send the game to overtime.
After a scoreless first overtime period of 10 minutes, Highland would break the tie with a goal off a free kick with two minutes remaining.
The Trojans own a 3-1 mark in league play and 7-5-1 overall. KVHS falls to 7-4 and 1-3.
RCMS Sports
Lady Bombers 8th-graders beat Vikings
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s eighth-grade middle school volleyball team withstood North White’s challenge in a 2-0 victory on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The Lady Bombers (5-3) won by 25-20 and 25-12 scores.
Alivia Cain had two kills and finished 11 of 15 passing. Emily Lucas was 14 of 16 passing and Rylie Moore finished 9 of 9 passing.
Willow Souza, Hailey Hughes and Ava Joseph had two kills each and Cain and Joseph had two blocks apiece.
In serving, Cain was 9 of 13 with four aces, Lucas finished 9 of 10 with two aces and Mylee Sinn was 7 of 7 with three aces. Moore had two aces and Joseph added one.
Cain also had seven assists and Moore finished with five. Lucas had four assists.