DeBoard qualifies for state

KVHS junior Brynlee DeBoard finished among the top five golfers at the regional meet to qualify for her second straight state finals.

 Provided

DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley junior Brynlee DeBoard qualified for her second straight state finals after shooting an 81 on her home course on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Lake Central served as host of the regional meet, which was held at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte. The Indians were one of three teams to advance to the Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 state finals, with champion Penn and third-place finisher Valparaiso also advancing.

