RENSSELAER — Standout golfer Brynlee DeBoard kicked off her final season at Kankakee Valley by winning the Rensselaer Central Girls’ Golf Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course.
DeBoard, a three-time champion of Renselaer’s invite, shot an even-par 72 to claim medalist honors. It was her best score in four rounds at RCHS’s annual event. She shot a 38 on the front nine and finished with a 34 on the back to keep her lead over Winamac’s Bianca Huizar, who fired a 78 for second place.
Huizar, who was paired with DeBoard, shot 39 on each of the front and back nines.
KVHS cruised to the team title with a 327, with three golfers shooting 82 or better. DeBoard led, followed by senior teammate Lilly Van Loon with a 79 and senior Allie Rushmore with an 82.
Hanover Central’s Elle Mowry was fifth with an 84.
The Kougars also counted Katelyn Bakker’s score of 94, with Kaylee Anderson shooting a 100 for the fifth player’s score.
Host Rensselaer was second in the team race with a 366, getting an 87 from No. 1 golfer Carly Drone, a junior. Senior Haley Graf fired a 90, junior Maggie Hooker had a 94 and senior Maggie Maienbrook shot a 95. Senior Jenna Minter had a 103 while playing in the No. 3 slot.
Benton Central finished third among the 14 teams that scored, with Andrean — which was competing in the invite for the first time — placing fourth.
Tri-County — led by Grace Tyler’s 104 — was 11th with a score of 473. The Cavaliers counted scores by Addi Douglass (113), Murphy Misch (125) and Alexis Northrup (131).
DeMotte Christian shot a 496 for 12th place and North Newton was 13th with a 499. Adeline Hensler shot a 119 to lead DMC, with Allie Myers (122), Addy Lundy (127) and Carly Musch (128) also scoring.
Audrey DeVries fired a 132.
For North Newton, Alexis Jeka shot a 113, followed by Emily Walsh (126), Leanna Galvin (130) and Macy Busboom (130).