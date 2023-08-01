RENSSELAER — Standout golfer Brynlee DeBoard kicked off her final season at Kankakee Valley by winning the Rensselaer Central Girls’ Golf Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course.

DeBoard, a three-time champion of Renselaer’s invite, shot an even-par 72 to claim medalist honors. It was her best score in four rounds at RCHS’s annual event. She shot a 38 on the front nine and finished with a 34 on the back to keep her lead over Winamac’s Bianca Huizar, who fired a 78 for second place.

