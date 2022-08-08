DeBoard wins medalist title at KV invite

KVHS junior Brynlee DeBoard carded a match medalist round of 77 to win the Kankakee Valley Invitational title on Aug. 8.

DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley junior golfer Brynlee DeBoard continued her dominance of Jasper County invitationals, winning her team’s own invitational on Monday afternoon at the Sandy Pines Golf Club.

DeBoard, a three-time champion of the Rensselaer Central invite, shot a 77 on her home course to earn medalist honors. She shot a 37 on the front nine and 40 on the back in warm, muggy conditions.

