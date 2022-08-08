DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley junior golfer Brynlee DeBoard continued her dominance of Jasper County invitationals, winning her team’s own invitational on Monday afternoon at the Sandy Pines Golf Club.
DeBoard, a three-time champion of the Rensselaer Central invite, shot a 77 on her home course to earn medalist honors. She shot a 37 on the front nine and 40 on the back in warm, muggy conditions.
As a team, the Kougars shot a 367 for fourth overall.
Following DeBoard on KV’s scorecard were Allison Rushmore with a 94 and Avarie Rondeau with a 98. Kaelyn Lukasik shot a 99.
Crown Point won the team title with a 354, followed by Lake Central with a 355. Rensselaer Central shot a 423 to finish ninth overall.
Leading the way for the Bombers was sophomore Carly Drone, who shot a 94. Haley Graf shot a 101, Maggie Maienbrook fired a 105, with Jenna Minter shooting a 109.
Maggie Hooker had a 116 and Mallory Klingler shot a 126.
Rensselaer’s score was 17 strokes better than what it shot at last year’s KV invite.
The Bombers return to action Thursday, Aug. 11 when they host North Newton, South Newton, North Judson and Covenant Christian at Curtis Creek. Tee time is set for 4:30 p.m.
On Aug. 6, the Bombers competed in the Twin Lakes Invitational, placing fifth with a 377.
Minter had a 95 to lead the charge and Hooker and Graf had identical 97s. Drone shot a 100 and Maienbrook carded a 103.
Klingler shot a 107.
Logansport won the team title with a 351, followed by Plymouth (357), Rochester (363) and Warsaw (364).
On Aug. 5, RCHS traveled to Oxford to participate in the annual Benton Central Invitational. The Bombers placed fifth with a 398, getting a 95 from Hooker.
Drone fired a 100 and Mainebrook shot a 101. Graf had a 102 to finish out the scoring and Klingler fired a 109 for the fifth player’s score.
Addison Hesson, the lone senior on the team, shot a 115.
Tippecanoe Valley won the team trophy with a 359, followed by West Lafayette with a 365.
On Aug. 4, the Bombers traveled to Purdue University’s Ackerman Golf Course to participate in the annual West Lafayette Invitational.
Drone and Hooker shot 99s and Minter carded a 101 to lead the Bombers, who combined for a team score of 416 to finish ninth among the 15 teams competing. Graf shot a 107, with Maienbrook adding a 109 and Hesson firing a 121.
Lake Central was the team champion with a 342. Terre Haute South was runner-up at 371 and Logansport shot a 372.
Lady Kougars compete at Lake Central invite
St. John — The Kankakee Valley girls’ golf team followed up its Aug. 2 win in the Rensselaer Central Invitational with a fifth-place finish at Lake Central’s invite on Aug. 5.
The Kougars competed at the Palmira Country Club in St. John, getting a 91 from Allison Rushmore. Avarie Rondeau shot a 97, followed by Lilly Van Loon with a 100 and Kaelyn Lukasik with a 108.