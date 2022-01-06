WOLCOTT — Tri-County is on the hunt for another varsity football coach.
Eric Davis, who returned to Wolcott to coach the Cavaliers for one season, notified TCHS athletic director Jeff LeBeau he has taken a teaching position at Rochester High School.
LeBeau said an extensive search for Davis’s replacement began in the new year. Davis taught classes in Tri-County’s Levels program at the high school and served as a junior high coach in Wolcott in 2020.
“We are at the beginning stages of the process in accepting applications in which we have received several at this time,” he said.
The Cavaliers finished 0-9 in 2021 in Davis’s return. He was also on TC’s sideline in 2014 (1-9 record), 2015 (4-6) and 2016 (5-5).
Davis finished 10-29 in four seasons at Tri-County. He’s also had stops in Blackford, Greencastle, Taylor, Frankfort and Belmont and owns a career coaching mark of 27-94 in 12 seasons.
Davis replaced Mark Gretencord as football coach in 2021. Gretencord, the current boys’ basketball coach, spent two years on the sidelines, going 3-14 in 2019 and 2020.
The Cavaliers last enjoyed a winning season in 2018 (7-4) in Sam Zachery’s final season.