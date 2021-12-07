South Newton senior quarterback Kayden Cruz and Rensselaer Central senior offensive lineman Ky Risner were selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association senior all-state teams this week.
Cruz was selected to the Class A team, while Risner, a recent Hoosier Conference selection, was named to the Class 2A squad as an offensive lineman by coaches throughout the state.
Cruz, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior, was a big reason for South Newton’s turnaround in 2021. He led the 5-5 Rebels in total yards, accounting for 2,422 of his team’s 3,244 yards in all.
He completed 82 of 133 passes for 1,272 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions and rushed for 1,150 yards on 166 carries. He average 6.9 yards per carry and had 18 of the Rebels’ 26 touchdowns on the ground.
Defensively, he had 55 tackles, including 33 solos, and picked off seven passes. He led the state in interceptions for six weeks this fall.
“Kayden has represented our program well with his leadership and poise,” said Rebels coach Brad Bevis in announcing Cruz’s selection. “He definitely leaves behind a lasting impact on the Rebel football program and I am delighted that he and our program are receiving such great praise from the IFCA.”
Risner anchored an offensive line that helped the 6-5 Bombers rack up 2,068 rushing yards and over 3,000 total yards this season. RCHS’s running back corps ran for 25 touchdowns.
Defensively, Risner had 34 tackles with eight tackles for loss and two sacks.
RCHS junior lineman Jordan Cree was selected to the IFCA’s Class 2A junior all-state team also.
Cree had 82 total tackles, including 38 solos, and led the team in tackles for loss with 25. He also led with nine sacks, caused two fumbles and blocked a punt.