INDIANAPOLIS — Rensselaer Central junior wrestler Jordan Cree dropped his state finals match to 220-pound challenger Nate Critchfield in Friday’s first round at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Cree, who capped a successful season with a 43-8 record that included a regional championship, was put on his back by Critchfield at the 1:10 mark of the first period. Critchfield (34-0) is a senior at Evansville Mater Dei and a veteran of the state finals.
He is ranked among the top five in the state. Cree, who was competing in his first state finals, finished fourth in his weight class at the East Chicago Central Semistate last week.
Critchfield advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals, which are set to begin at 8 a.m., CST. The semifinals will follow, with consolation matches to begin at 3:30 p.m., CST.
The championship finals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m., CST.
North White sophomore Eli Quasebarth (37-7) also got to compete in Friday’s first round. In his first appearance downstate, Quasebarth lost by pin in 1:41 to unbeaten J. Conway of Floyd Central.
A senior, Conway will take a 34-0 mark into Saturday’s final rounds.