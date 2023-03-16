Cree a two-time all-state selection

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS senior Jordan Cree will play on the defensive side for the North team at the North/South All-Star game in July.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior lineman Jordan Cree became the 15th Bomber to be named to the North/South All-Star Football Game last week.

Cree, an all-state defensive end/linebacker, will play defensive end for the North team. A three-year starter, Cree, who also anchored the offensive line, is a two-time all-state selection.

Trending Food Videos