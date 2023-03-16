RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior lineman Jordan Cree became the 15th Bomber to be named to the North/South All-Star Football Game last week.
Cree, an all-state defensive end/linebacker, will play defensive end for the North team. A three-year starter, Cree, who also anchored the offensive line, is a two-time all-state selection.
He was also recognized as an IFCA Academic All-State selection recently.
A two-time state qualifier in wrestling, Cree became eligible for the North/South team when he was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Region IV All-Star team in February.
Cree learned the news as he was preparing for the post-season in wrestling. The District all-stars feature 30 senior players from 19 different schools.
“It’s a great honor,” Cree said last month after his name was added to the all-District team. “I know a lot of great players in the past from Rensselaer played in (the North/South game), like Ky (Risner), Max Korniak …
“I’ve looked forward to playing in it since my freshman year, and hopefully I’ll get the opportunity this summer.”
The North/South game will be held at Indianapolis’s Decatur Central High School on July 14. Joining Cree on the North team is West Central senior defensive tackle Buzz Beiswanger, as well as Frontier’s Justin Schroeder, who will play center.
Zach Kerr of Lafayette Central Catholic is one of six offensive linemen picked to represent the North team and West Lafayette senior quarterback Max Mullis was also selected.
West Central coach Marc Hall will serve as an assistant.
Cree joins a long list of Bombers to earn a chance to play in the North/South game. The others include Danny Epler (1967), Dave Yeoman (1970), Jeff Tonner (1973), Colt Webb (1991), Cole Hewitt (2004), Andrew Malone (2005), Jacob Kiger (2006), Terry Davisson (2009), Ben Davisson (2011), Ab Kiger (2015), Austin Fleming (2015), Noah Bierma (2020), Max Korniak (2021), and Ky Risner (2022).
RCHS coach Chris Meeks, who will enter his 24th season as Bombers coach, was named an assistant coach for the North team in 2005 and served as head coach for the North in 2015. He was joined at the 2015 game by assistant coach Eric Nowlin.
Kiger, meanwhile, was the North MVP in 2006.