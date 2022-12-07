Two-way standout

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RCHS senior Jordan Cree (left) led the Bombers in tackles and served as one of the area’s top offensive linemen as well.

RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Jordan Cree has been selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class A Senior All-State team.

One of Northwest Indians’s top defensive players the past two seasons, Cree had a team-high 89 total tackles for the 5-5 Bombers, including a whopping 22 tackles for loss.

