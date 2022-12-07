RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Jordan Cree has been selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class A Senior All-State team.
One of Northwest Indians’s top defensive players the past two seasons, Cree had a team-high 89 total tackles for the 5-5 Bombers, including a whopping 22 tackles for loss.
The 6-foot-1, 250-pound lineman had eight sacks and blocked a punt.
Meanwhile, West Central’s Buzz Beiswanger was picked to IFCA’s Class A squad as an offensive lineman. The 6-foot, 225-pound tackle anchored an offensive line that generated 2,550 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns (33 rushing) this season.
The Trojans finished with a 10-2 record, capping the season with a loss in a Class A sectional championship game against Carroll.