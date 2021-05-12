WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central sophomore Jordan Cree is the 2021 Hoosier Conference discus champion.
Cree had a season-high toss of 150 feet, 3 inches to earn his first conference title. He also finished fourth in the shot-put with a throw of 43-11.
Cree had two of his team’s six top five finishes. The Bombers’ 4-by-800 team of Tristen Wuethrich, Dalton Henry, Conner Parker and Will Messman finished second in 8 minutes, 52 seconds and the 4-by-400 squad of Deric Duncan, Wuethrich, Jason Wu and Henry was fourth in 3:47.
Wuethrich was also fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:49 and fifth in the 800 meters in 2:12.
Among the team’s top 10 finishers were Israel Hernandez in the long jump (6th), Hayden Box in the pole vault (8th) with Briar Rule ninth in the event, Dylan Kidd in the 100 meters (10th), the 4-by-100 relay team of Avary Reyes, Hernandez, Aaron Barko and Kidd (7th), Duncan in the 400 meters (6th) and Henry eighth in the event and Parker in the 800 meters (10th).
West Lafayette won the team title with 158 points and Western Boone placed second with 100. RCHS was seventh in the 10-team event, finishing with 49 points.
The Lady Bombers finished seventh overall, totaling 48 points to edge Twin Lakes. Lafayette Central Catholic and Tipton finished 9-10.
West Lafayette’s girls’ team had 124.5 points for first place and Hamilton Heights finished second with 103 points.
RCHS had two second-place finishes, with junior Ariel Manns competing for the high jump title. She cleared the bar at 5 feet.
The 4-by-100 relay team of Gracie Castle, Grace Healey, Bethany Michal and Alexis Oliver finished second in 53.40 seconds.
Other top performances for the Bombers included Oliver in the pole vault at 8-6 (3rd), the 100 meters at 13.35 seconds (4th) and the 200 meters in 28.66 (6th), Healey in the long jump at 15-10 3/4 (4th), Amzie Maienbrook in the 1,600 run in 5:53.01 (5th) and 3,200 run in 12:35.77 (6th), Taylor Jordan in the 400 meters in 1:05.71 (7th) and the 1,600 relay team of Emma Sinn, Jordan, Audrey Davisson and Riley Rentschler, which placed sixth.
The 3,200-meter relay foursome of Maienbrook, Solcy Sanchez, Ava Barten and Rheannon Pinkerman placed eighth overall.